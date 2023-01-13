ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

MyNorthwest.com

Jakimovski, Rodman 3-pointers help WSU edge Stanford 60-59

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and the WSU Cougars held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night. Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.
PULLMAN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Brooks, Williams rally UW Huskies to 81-78 OT win over Cal

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 26 points, Noah Williams scored a season-high 22 and the UW Huskies rallied to beat California 81-78. The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) forced overtime with a late 6-0 run. Brooks made two free throws with 2:23 left. Williams hit a jumper at the 1:21 mark and Brooks scored with 12 seconds left to force the extra period tied at 63.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the investigation just after 5:30 p.m. North Pearl Street is currently shut down between...
TACOMA, WA

