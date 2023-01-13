Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hospitality businesses in Wales offer perks to lure staff
Discounted accommodation and shorter working weeks are some of the perks being offered to hospitality staff as it faces a recruitment crisis. Unsociable hours and low pay have been cited as reasons behind an exodus of staff after the Covid pandemic. And insiders say staff retention could be the difference...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
morningbrew.com
When a job application asks for bank references
Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Applying for a new job? Make sure to review your résumé, cover letter, and…credit report. 🤨. One-third of companies reportedly check at least some job applicants’ credit reports. And while employers can’t see your credit score, the report will include your payment history, available credit, and any past bankruptcies or liens.
BBC
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
Disability benefits shake-up may let people still claim after return to work
Ministers consider ‘radical’ overhaul to get long-term sick back in work and fulfil Rishi Sunak’s growth pledge
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental
Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
BBC
Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay
The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Energy bills predicted to fall further this year
Energy bills could fall further than previously forecast later this year, easing pressure on struggling households, new projections suggest. Less generous government help means a typical household gas and electricity bill is expected to rise from £2,500 a year to £3,000 a year in April. But falling wholesale...
BBC
Worcester boy with diabetes given artificial pancreas device
A boy with type 1 diabetes has been given a device described as an "artificial pancreas", which automatically controls his blood sugar. Sam, nine, from Worcester, has been using the device for two years, which calculates when blood sugar is low. A matching device is set to be rolled out...
BBC
Harlow charity says there is nowhere to place homeless
The boss of a homeless charity said there had been an increase in demand due to "a real shortage of quality supported accommodation". Kerrie Eastman, chief executive of Streets2Homes in Harlow, Essex, said the town was in a housing crisis. Figures from charity Shelter said Harlow was the third worst...
Comments / 0