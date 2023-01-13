Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
‘Crisis Mode’: SF Chron Digs Into SoHum’s Economic Woes After Cannabis Crash, Locals Offer Hope
Today, the SF Chronicle laid down a sad tale of Southern Humboldt’s woes following the crash in the cannabis market. Garberville, the article says “is on life support.” But some local businesses and the SoHum Chamber at least partially disagree. The Chronicle’s writer, Lester Black, lays the...
kymkemp.com
Natalie Arroyo Selects Lonyx Landry for Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 Seat
This is a press release from the desk of Natalie Arroyo, Humboldt County Supervisor, District 4:. “I am pleased to announce my selection of Lonyx Landry for the Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 seat. Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: HCSO Removes Shelter in Place] HCSO Alerts Residents Near Myrtletown in Eureka to Shelter in Place
At about 6 p.m., residents of the Maple/Glenwood area of Myrtletown in Eureka received text and call alerts warning them to shelter in place. According to a spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[W]e have a developing situation with a potentially suicidal individual who may be in possession of a firearm at a residence on the 2200 block of Maple lane.”
kymkemp.com
Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up
The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
kymkemp.com
Apartment Building Evacuated Yesterday in Rio Dell Barely Survived the 1964 Flood
Yesterday, Rio Dell Police notified about a dozen residents they had to immediately evacuate their apartment building at the south end of Rio Dell after large cracks appeared near the building. A reader reminded us that this building had been in a precarious position before…. In 1964, the 777 Restaurant...
North Coast Journal
MLK Learning Day at Arcata Community Center
Join HC Black Music and Arts Association, Black Humboldt and others for the MLK Learning Day, Monday, Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Arcata Community Center ($10 donation, $5 for youth under 12, bring a can of food for the Third Bags of Love drive). The event will have live music, speakers, dance, food vendors and resource sharing to empower the community. Money raised goes toward the Glen Edward Kuumba Literacy Foundation to improve school retention and literacy awareness for youth. Before the event, gather with the community at the Arcata Plaza at 8:15 a.m. for the MLK March (free).
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
kymkemp.com
Hwy 101 Traffic Accident Near 14th Street Exit
Emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Highway 101 in the northbound lane near Sunset Avenue in Arcata a little after 2 p.m. on January 12. Reports from the CHP Traffic Incident page indicates that additional cars were involved, although that is contradictory to the information broadcast over the scanner. According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, two vehicles were pulled to the side of the highway while a tan Toyota Camry was in the center divider of the highway.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
