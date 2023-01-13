ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue. “The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the...
ASHLAND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man faces 20 years in prison in COVID-19 funds fraud scheme

A Henrico man filed applications for PPP loans for two companies that he owned, and obtained more than $1.1 million through the federal program. One problem: the companies were defunct. That’ll get you some serious jail time. Kortney T. Kelley, 45, faces 20 years after pleading guilty this week...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Two people found dead at South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead at a home on Richdale Road in South Richmond Saturday afternoon. Officers were called just before 4 p.m. for report of a person down. They found both victims, who were adults, already dead. Richmond Police say they are not looking for...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Road closures, no parking zones in effect for Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple roads throughout Richmond will be closed in observance of Lobby Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The Richmond Police Department has committed to providing safe public access to the Virginia State Capitol grounds, where participants can join the annual Lobby Day interaction with legislators. ‘No Parking’...
RICHMOND, VA

