Great Barrington, MA

theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Dani Giulian joins Sotheby’s; CTSB runs new local artists series; Greylock announces promotions; apply to 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Leadership Program; Ventfort Hall hires new executive director; American Mural Project appoints marketing director

CTSB presents “Solo Creatives” a new series of shows featuring local artists. Lee— CTSB, Community Television for the Southern Berkshires, and Sherry Steiner, Board member and producer, have created a new series of shows featuring local artists sharing their stories and talents with the community. The shows run on CTSB Public Channel 1301 and can also be viewed anytime on the website at www.ctsbtv.org by clicking on the Public Channel and searching for “Solo Creatives.” The full schedule of show times on Channel 1301 can be found on the website.
LEE, MA
columbiapaper.com

K’hook in 1826? Fine, but life-cycles altered

(The fifth in a series on climate change in the county) GHENT—Phenology is the study of the timing of nature’s seasonal life-cycle events, such as the emergence of leaves on trees, the blooming of flowers or the migration patterns of birds. Following a trail of clues, Dr. Conrad...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
therealdeal.com

New England town’s Airbnb hosts balk at new fee

Freedom isn’t free, but neither is the nettlesome business of policing short-term rentals. To defray the cost of monitoring short-term rental sites such as Airbnb, the governing board of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, approved a measure requiring hosts, over their objections, to pay a $200 annual registration fee, according to the Berkshire Eagle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
GLENVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Organizations collaborated to pack and deliver holiday meals for 300 families

Great Barrington — Volunteers from local community organizations Berkshire United Way, Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires, Berkshire Bounty, and Berkshire South Regional Community Center all collaborated together to help pack and deliver holiday meals for 300 families on December 11. According to a press release issued by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q 105.7

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]

From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
ALBANY, NY

