Clark County, NV

8newsnow.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police investigating Summerlin burglary series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a “series of burglaries in Summerlin homes, metro said. According to police, the burglaries have taken place at homes near golf courses, and have occurred multiple times since October 2022. Detectives are currently investigating the incidents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD Police offer free helmets to local high school students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Before students wheel up to school, police are reminding them to strap on a helmet. Clark County School District Police teamed up with CCSD Safe Routes to School to provide students with free helmets. Officers Martin and McAninch distributed 70 helmets to students after school...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV

