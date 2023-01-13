Read full article on original website
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
8newsnow.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las...
Prosecutors refuse to pursue grand larceny, theft charges against CCSD assistant principal
Clark County prosecutors have refused to purse charges of theft and grand larceny against an assistant principal, court records show.
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police participate in Chandler Tactical Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers strapped up and made their way to Arizona to test their skills in a friendly competition. The North Las Vegas Police joined in the 25th Chandler Tactical Competition on Friday. The two-day competition featured more than 20 hands-on events to test one's mission...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to host briefing on eviction crisis
The Civil Law Self-Help Center of the Regional Justice Center assists 300 persons every day who are seeking assistance because they are facing eviction.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police investigating Summerlin burglary series
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a “series of burglaries in Summerlin homes, metro said. According to police, the burglaries have taken place at homes near golf courses, and have occurred multiple times since October 2022. Detectives are currently investigating the incidents.
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
news3lv.com
CCSD Police offer free helmets to local high school students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Before students wheel up to school, police are reminding them to strap on a helmet. Clark County School District Police teamed up with CCSD Safe Routes to School to provide students with free helmets. Officers Martin and McAninch distributed 70 helmets to students after school...
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
Hiker injured to 'unknown extent' after fall in Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop
A hiker has been injured after falling in Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, near the Scenic Loop, according to reports from Clark County Fire Department.
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas
A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald's in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
