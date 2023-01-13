ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom

The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university

***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project

Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter

MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season

PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
Auction for Hilton in downtown Minneapolis delayed

MINNEAPOLIS -- The auction for Minneapolis' largest hotel which was originally scheduled for Friday has been delayed.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owed more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings showed the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180 million loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as a separate servicing company, filed suit in October 2020.RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's futureThe hotel, which has 826 rooms, was to be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction on Friday, but was delayed by the attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank; Hennepin County then granted the cancellation. The date for the auction has not been rescheduled.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke

Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
