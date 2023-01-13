Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
mprnews.org
U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom
The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university
***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
multihousingnews.com
Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project
Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter
MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season
PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
mprnews.org
Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot
Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
Auction for Hilton in downtown Minneapolis delayed
MINNEAPOLIS -- The auction for Minneapolis' largest hotel which was originally scheduled for Friday has been delayed.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owed more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings showed the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180 million loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as a separate servicing company, filed suit in October 2020.RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's futureThe hotel, which has 826 rooms, was to be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction on Friday, but was delayed by the attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank; Hennepin County then granted the cancellation. The date for the auction has not been rescheduled.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations. Here’s what to know:. Postal service. The U.S Postal Service will be...
