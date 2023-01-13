ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Last spring, Republican and DFL leaders announced they struck a deal with Gov. Tim Walz that included exempting all social security benefits from state taxes. That compromise fell apart before session ended, never becoming law. But on Thursday, lawmakers in the Senate taxes committee pushed restart on discussing that proposal, which is already a sticking point among Democrats who have power in both chambers of the legislature. "This bill is about money. But it's also about what, and more importantly whom, we value," said Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, the bill's author, during committee....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO