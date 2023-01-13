Read full article on original website
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
WDIO-TV
MNsure application deadline, Sunday Jan. 15
Sunday, January 15th is the deadline to apply for health insurance through Minnesota’s online marketplace. Enrollment runs through 11:59 p-m Sunday night. if you do apply, coverage starts February 1st. The 15th is the last chance this year to get health insurance through the state program. The enrollment timeframe...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
mspmag.com
Minnesota's Growing Paleontologist Population
Minnesota ranks first on any number of lists—from most hockey players to fittest cities to best state fair. One thing our Land of 10,000 Lakes lacks—besides temperate Januaries, that is? Dinosaurs. Er, dinosaur fossils, to be precise. “Dinosaurs were here, and it was probably a fun place to...
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
CDC report shows child vaccination rates are dropping and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — New CDC numbers show vaccination rates are going down for young kids and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota. These are the standard routine vaccines that most children get, for diseases like measles, mumps, polio, and others. "We are getting to the point, for example...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
How gas prices have changed in North Dakota this week
BISMARCK, N.D (STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Walz signs into law tax conformity bill, the first of the 2023 session
The tax conformity bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz on Thursday aligns state and federal tax codes, but it actually does much more than that.
Full repeal of social security tax in Minnesota a sticking point in legislature this year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Last spring, Republican and DFL leaders announced they struck a deal with Gov. Tim Walz that included exempting all social security benefits from state taxes. That compromise fell apart before session ended, never becoming law. But on Thursday, lawmakers in the Senate taxes committee pushed restart on discussing that proposal, which is already a sticking point among Democrats who have power in both chambers of the legislature. "This bill is about money. But it's also about what, and more importantly whom, we value," said Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, the bill's author, during committee....
kelo.com
Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches
ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
‘Sign Here’ If You Want Legal Recreational Minnesota Marijuana
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is giving the people a chance to sign a petition for legalizing adult-use cannabis. Here's how it works. You can add your name to get legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota by filling out a brief online petition. The website states... It's time for us to follow...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
kiow.com
Minnesota Regulators to Set Conditions for the Carbon Pipeline Construction
Minnesota regulators are putting together plans to review a proposed carbon pipeline for the western part of the state. A meeting was held that set some conditions for considering the application, amid local concerns. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and transport it via pipeline through several states, including Minnesota, then store it underground in North Dakota. Environmental groups say this approach has too many unknowns, and farmers, like Ted Winter, worry about the impact on agricultural land.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
