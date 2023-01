Buy Now Action from the Tolland at Enfield girl's basketball game,during the first half, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Enfield High. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

After a rough start to the season, the Rockville High girls basketball team has found some consistency of late.

Sophomore Liana Wheelock-Bonet scored a team-leading 12 points as the Rams topped Computer Science 62-30 in a non-league game in Vernon.

The win is the second in three games for Rockville (3-7). Following an 0-4 start to the season, the Rams have gone 3-3 in their last six games.