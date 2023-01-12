ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

Top 5 Steve Earle Songs

Country, folk and rock singer-songwriter Steve Earle came up in Nashville in the mid-1970s, where he cut his teeth as a member of Guy Clark's band. Earle wouldn't remain in Nashville for his whole life -- within the decade, in fact, he left Music City for Texas -- but his unique proximity to one of the genre's most exciting songwriting hubs has left an indelible mark on his musical style.
NASHVILLE, TN
KIX 105.7

Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?

For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
NASHVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy