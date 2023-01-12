Country, folk and rock singer-songwriter Steve Earle came up in Nashville in the mid-1970s, where he cut his teeth as a member of Guy Clark's band. Earle wouldn't remain in Nashville for his whole life -- within the decade, in fact, he left Music City for Texas -- but his unique proximity to one of the genre's most exciting songwriting hubs has left an indelible mark on his musical style.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO