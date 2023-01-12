Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Related
Top 5 Steve Earle Songs
Country, folk and rock singer-songwriter Steve Earle came up in Nashville in the mid-1970s, where he cut his teeth as a member of Guy Clark's band. Earle wouldn't remain in Nashville for his whole life -- within the decade, in fact, he left Music City for Texas -- but his unique proximity to one of the genre's most exciting songwriting hubs has left an indelible mark on his musical style.
Jana Kramer + Mike Caussin’s ‘Fresh Start’ Nashville Home for Sale After Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood. Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City...
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Saturday morning's deadly "road rage-related" shooting along Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0