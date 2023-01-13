Read full article on original website
NHL On Tap: Kraken host Lightning seeking 9th straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games on Monday. In an NHL season full of surprises, the Seattle Kraken may be the biggest of them all. The Kraken return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, ESPN+, SN NOW) after becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. The completed the 7-0-0 trip with an 8-5 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Seattle (26-12-4) has won eight straight and can move into a first-place tie with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a win and a regulation loss by Vegas on Monday. Pretty incredible for a team that finished 30th out of 32 teams last season, it's first in the NHL. The Lightning (27-13-1), playing the second game of a five-game road trip, come into this game on a modest three-game winning streak after a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs are third in the Atlantic Division and looking to get on a big roll of their own. This will be a great test for each team -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief.
Game Day: Preds vs. Flames Preview
Nashville Hosts Calgary in Front End of Back-to-Back Home Set. The Nashville Predators (19-17-6) will look to get back in the win column as they host the Calgary Flames (21-14-9) Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
MTL@NYR: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS, NV - Leon Draisaitl led the way with a pair of goals as the Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a well-executed 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. Jack Campbell back-stopped the squad with 27 saves while Klim Kostin continued his scoring with...
Bruins Assign Joona Koppanen to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 13, that the team has assigned forward Joona Koppanen to Providence. Koppanen, 24, played in his first NHL game for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 12, against the Seattle Kraken. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward has played in 34...
Winnipeg Jets unveil special logo for South Asian Heritage Night
The team's first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life is on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m. WINNIPEG, Jan. 16, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets will celebrate their first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m.
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop in Seattle
The Bolts head to the West Coast to face the Kraken at 4 p.m. on Monday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Kraken on Monday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
Recap: Canucks Come From Behind, Take Shootout Victory From Canes
Fewer than 20 hours after the conclusion of their 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canes opted to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net for today's affair. While the rookie entered having dropped three consecutive games in regulation for the first time, it took just 2:25 for him to be able to defend the home net with goal support.
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
Jets grab top spot in Central with win over Arizona
WINNIPEG - Sunday has all the makings of a trap game. The Winnipeg Jets, winners of two in a row and seven of their last eight, coming home after a three-game road trip to face off with the Arizona Coyotes, who had lost eight in a row. But instead of...
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 16.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. The Flames look to cap off their five-game road trip with a win in the Music City. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick...
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Bobrovsky, Panthers hold off slumping Canucks
Makes 14 saves in 3rd period, Ekblad has goal, assist for Florida; Vancouver loses 4th in row. Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov each scored a goal to propel the Panthers to a 4-3 win against the Canucks. 05:00 •. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and an assist for the Florida...
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Returns After Successful Procedure
Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen and Max Herz Comment on Iconic Broadcaster's Return, Significance to the Franchise. Enter any NHL locker room after a loss and the mood will be understandably subdued - as was the case Saturday evening after the Nashville Predators dropped their third straight by a 5-3 decision to the Buffalo Sabres.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
