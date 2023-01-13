ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJmTF_0kDI9kFS00

Quinn Redeker, a longtime soap opera actor who played roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Redeker, who also received an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay for the 1978 movie “The Deer Hunter,” died of natural causes, his agent, Christopher Hartman, told CNN.

Redeker excelled as a villain in soap operas, playing Alex Marshall in 848 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987, according to IMDb.com. He also played con man Rex Sterling in 221 episodes of “The Young and the Restless” from 1979 to 2000, according to the movie database website.

Redeker made guest appearances on many television series for three decades, Variety reported. His credits include guest spots on “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,” and “Barnaby Jones.”

Redeker was nominated in 1989 and 1990 for Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in “The Young and the Restless,” Variety reported. He also won two times at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, taking a Soapy Award in 1983 for best villain in “Days of Our Lives” and a 1989 award for outstanding actor in a supporting role (daytime) for “The Young and the Restless.”

Redeker had co-starred in films such as “The Electric Horseman,” “The Candidate” and “Ordinary People,” according to Variety.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoapAsk

Days Of Our Lives: People Think Kate Is On Her 50s But The Truth Is Not

Kate Roberts is a fictional character on the popular daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The character has been portrayed by actress Lauren Koslow since 1996, and has become one of the most iconic and memorable figures in the show's history. While the character's age is not explicitly stated on the show, it is assumed that she is in her late 50s.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Blessed day’: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome new baby

Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend announced that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gave birth earlier in the day, according to a report. People reported that Teigen gave birth early Friday and that Legend made the announcement during a private performance that night. “What a blessed day,” Legend, 43, told the audience....
New York Post

‘Daily Show’ guest host Leslie Jones ‘ready to go kill it’

“The Daily Show” returns Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its first show in the post-Trevor Noah era — with Leslie Jones as the first of its rotating roster of guest hosts. Jones, 55, said she only asked one person for advice while she was preparing to step behind the desk left vacant by the departure of Noah, who hosted Comedy Central’s late-night franchise from 2015-2022.  “Just Chris Rock,” she told The Post. “He told me not to be Trevor [Noah] and not to be Jon Stewart, just be myself. I’m Leslie Jones, so it’s gonna be totally different, at least for me. Just...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy