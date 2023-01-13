ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

MSU-Northern-Carroll MBB Highlights

MSU-Northern's men's basketball team beat Carroll 69-59 on Saturday inside Helena's PE Center. Senior CJ Nelson scored a game-high 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and senior forward Jesse Keltner notched his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Cook scored 20 to lead Carroll.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy