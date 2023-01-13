Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
OARC 75th Celebration
The Orange Amateur Radio Club is celebrating their 75th Anniversary of ARRL Affiliation, which began January 27th 1948. The public is invited to visit and learn more about HAM and Shortwave radio at the event, Jan. 27 8am-8pm at Claiborne Park. ARRL Special Event Name:. W5ND 75th Anniversary. Special Event...
kogt.com
Carol Grace Izer
Carol Grace Izer, 81, formerly of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home at Highline Place in Littleton, Colorado, on January 4, 2023. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, on November 16, 1941, she was the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Teeter) Workman. She earned a degree in education at Ohio State University and worked as a 1st grade teacher. She married her high school sweetheart Bob Izer in December of 1963, and they moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where he worked as a mechanical engineer for DuPont. She retired from teaching when she had her two children, and the family was transferred to Orange, Texas, in 1979, where they lived for nearly 40 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and loved to volunteer, spending years working with the Red Cross, United Way, clown ministries, and visiting nursing homes. She and Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling all over the country together, and she continued her love of music, still dancing at parties until the end. She spent 3 ½ years with her son Jim’s family in Montgomery, Alabama, after Bob passed away, and then moved to Colorado in August of 2022 near her daughter Kim’s family to the excellent care at Highline Place. Carol loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
KFDM-TV
Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season
BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
kogt.com
No Timeline On Swing Bridge
When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when we had the big cold front that pushed...
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
kogt.com
House Fire in West Orange
Firefighters in West Orange were woke up early Monday morning with a house fire on Crockett St. The call came in around 4:15am from 2120 Crockett. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived. Neighbors said they haven’t seen anyone around the home in sometime. WOFD Chief David...
'Above and beyond': Nine Beaumont Police officers recognized with Life-Saving, Meritorious Service Awards for heroic actions
While not all the incidents had outcomes everyone hoped for, these nine police officers persevered and never gave up on those who needed them. Police officers handle overwhelmingly stressful and dangerous situations, doing so with the calmness of a trained professional and the heart of a compassionate human being. The...
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in a certain area of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for hours. Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break a water main in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive. Residents and business may experience low water pressure...
kogt.com
Chief Shot In Newton County
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 9:32 a.m., Constable Colton Havard, along with Chief Will Jackson, Sergeant Blueitt of the Newton Police Department and Constable Precinct 2 Jeff McCoy arrived in the 3100 block of FM 1004, in Call, Texas, to execute a Writ of Possession. Constable Havard, who also...
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KFDM-TV
Troopers investigating ATV crash in Jefferson County
DPS is investigating an ATV crash in Jefferson County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Camelia Drive near Oleander Avenue, south of Highway 73 between LaBelle and Hamshire. Troopers were at the scene investigating and taking pictures of the ATV. We are still waiting...
Couple gets married at Baptist Hospital Labor and Delivery room amid baby's early arrival
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont hospital went above and beyond to make a couple's impromptu wedding day that much more memorable. Destanee Wilridge and Cameron Williams have been together for more than a year. Several months ago, Williams proposed to Wilridge. Wilridge said yes, and the couple...
2 adults and 1 dog escape house fire in West Orange, unharmed
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two people and their dog are displaced after a fire broke out in their West Orange home, Friday night. The West Orange Fire department responded to a call about a structure fire at the 2800 block of Bonham Street. Upon arrival fire fighters found a...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
bluebonnetnews.com
Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison
A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
Comments / 0