ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

OARC 75th Celebration

The Orange Amateur Radio Club is celebrating their 75th Anniversary of ARRL Affiliation, which began January 27th 1948. The public is invited to visit and learn more about HAM and Shortwave radio at the event, Jan. 27 8am-8pm at Claiborne Park. ARRL Special Event Name:. W5ND 75th Anniversary. Special Event...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Carol Grace Izer

Carol Grace Izer, 81, formerly of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home at Highline Place in Littleton, Colorado, on January 4, 2023. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, on November 16, 1941, she was the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Teeter) Workman. She earned a degree in education at Ohio State University and worked as a 1st grade teacher. She married her high school sweetheart Bob Izer in December of 1963, and they moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where he worked as a mechanical engineer for DuPont. She retired from teaching when she had her two children, and the family was transferred to Orange, Texas, in 1979, where they lived for nearly 40 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and loved to volunteer, spending years working with the Red Cross, United Way, clown ministries, and visiting nursing homes. She and Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling all over the country together, and she continued her love of music, still dancing at parties until the end. She spent 3 ½ years with her son Jim’s family in Montgomery, Alabama, after Bob passed away, and then moved to Colorado in August of 2022 near her daughter Kim’s family to the excellent care at Highline Place. Carol loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season

BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

No Timeline On Swing Bridge

When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when we had the big cold front that pushed...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

House Fire in West Orange

Firefighters in West Orange were woke up early Monday morning with a house fire on Crockett St. The call came in around 4:15am from 2120 Crockett. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived. Neighbors said they haven’t seen anyone around the home in sometime. WOFD Chief David...
WEST ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Chief Shot In Newton County

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 9:32 a.m., Constable Colton Havard, along with Chief Will Jackson, Sergeant Blueitt of the Newton Police Department and Constable Precinct 2 Jeff McCoy arrived in the 3100 block of FM 1004, in Call, Texas, to execute a Writ of Possession. Constable Havard, who also...
CALL, TX
KFDM-TV

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Troopers investigating ATV crash in Jefferson County

DPS is investigating an ATV crash in Jefferson County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Camelia Drive near Oleander Avenue, south of Highway 73 between LaBelle and Hamshire. Troopers were at the scene investigating and taking pictures of the ATV. We are still waiting...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison

A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy