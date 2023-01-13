Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Foreign Investors Pour $925 Million Into Egypt Since Wednesday
CAIRO (Reuters) - Foreign investors transferred more than $925 million dollars into the Egyptian foreign exchange market in the three days since its currency sharply depreciated last week, Egypt's central bank said in a statement on Monday. The Egyptian pound weakened to about 32 to the dollar from 27.60 at...
US News and World Report
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Idris Elba Calls for Investment to Help World's Poor
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid. At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting...
US News and World Report
British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO Predicts Hiring While Preparing for Economic Slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with...
US News and World Report
Flight Data, Voice Recorders Retrieved From Nepal Crash Site
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
US News and World Report
BMW Planning Major Investment in Mexico, Minister Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is planning a new major investment in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, where the company already has a plant, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday. A day earlier, Ebrard and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said BMW was...
US News and World Report
IMF's Georgieva Confirms Ghana Seeking Debt Treatment Under G20 Common Framework
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday confirmed that Ghana has sought debt treatment under the Common Framework platform supported by the Group of 20 major economies. Reuters reported that Ghana requested on Tuesday to restructure its bilateral debt under the Common Framework platform supported by...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Crowdfunded Insurrection Leaves Paper Trail for Police
BRASILIA (Reuters) - With a Brazil flag draped around his neck and his feet propped up on a dark wooden table, Samuel Faria leaned back in the Brazilian Senate president's ceremonial chair which he had just commandeered and surveyed the chaos on the lawn outside. "It's kicking off out there,"...
US News and World Report
Twitter's Laid-Off Workers Cannot Pursue Claims Via Class-Action Lawsuit-Judge
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration than a class-action lawsuit. U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action...
US News and World Report
68 Dead, 4 Missing After Plane Crashes in Nepal Resort Town
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — As search efforts ended for the day, 68 people were confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara Sunday, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. It's the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
