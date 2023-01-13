ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

UK economy beats expectations with November growth

The UK economy unexpectedly grew in November, helped by a boost from the World Cup, official figures show. The economy expanded by 0.1%, helped by demand for services in the tech sector and in spite of households being squeezed by rising prices. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said pubs...
BBC

US-China chip war: America is winning

For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Davos 2023: Recession casts long shadow over opening of WEF summit

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The prospect of imminent global recession cast a long shadow over Davos on Monday as participants gathering for the opening of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting counted the likely cost for their economies and businesses.
BBC

Mental health: Appeal over EU funding as cuts in NI loom

A Northern Ireland man who has hailed the benefits of a mental health charity says he is worried its services could be cut as EU funding in Northern Ireland ends. Ross Anderson was housebound for six years due to severe anxiety problems. He says that after six months with Action...
BBC

COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
BBC

Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay

The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
Deadline

Recession Likely This Year, Economists Predict In Survey – WSJ Report

Higher interest rates will push the US economy into a recession this year, according to a survey of business and academic economists. The Wall Street Journal reports in a poll that on average, economists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 61%. That’s down slightly from 63% in October’s WSJ survey. But both figures are historically high outside actual recessions.  Hopes that the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of interest rates could create a “soft landing” for the economy aren’t present for three-quarters of the surveyed. Even as inflation eases on a month-to-month comparison (while prices are still more...
Reuters

Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, the energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday.

