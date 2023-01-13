Read full article on original website
Related
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022.
BBC
UK economy beats expectations with November growth
The UK economy unexpectedly grew in November, helped by a boost from the World Cup, official figures show. The economy expanded by 0.1%, helped by demand for services in the tech sector and in spite of households being squeezed by rising prices. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said pubs...
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation.
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
U.S. House passes bill banning exports of reserve oil to China
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Thursday to ban releases of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve from being exported to China, though the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
UK town to switch off streetlights after midnight to save energy despite crime concerns, hike taxes: report
A town in Wales has included a measure to shut off streetlights from midnight until 6 a.m. in an effort to save energy amid rising costs of living.
Fed says surging interest costs cut what it handed back to Treasury in 2022
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said Friday that it handed back substantially less money to the Treasury last year than it did the year before, amid rising interest expenses tied to its work to lower inflation.
Davos 2023: Recession casts long shadow over opening of WEF summit
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The prospect of imminent global recession cast a long shadow over Davos on Monday as participants gathering for the opening of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting counted the likely cost for their economies and businesses.
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Mental health: Appeal over EU funding as cuts in NI loom
A Northern Ireland man who has hailed the benefits of a mental health charity says he is worried its services could be cut as EU funding in Northern Ireland ends. Ross Anderson was housebound for six years due to severe anxiety problems. He says that after six months with Action...
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
BBC
Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay
The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
House passes bill banning oil sales from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China and companies it controls
The House passed the Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act to ban the sale of oil from the SPR to entities controlled by the Chinese government.
Recession Likely This Year, Economists Predict In Survey – WSJ Report
Higher interest rates will push the US economy into a recession this year, according to a survey of business and academic economists. The Wall Street Journal reports in a poll that on average, economists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 61%. That’s down slightly from 63% in October’s WSJ survey. But both figures are historically high outside actual recessions. Hopes that the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of interest rates could create a “soft landing” for the economy aren’t present for three-quarters of the surveyed. Even as inflation eases on a month-to-month comparison (while prices are still more...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, the energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday.
Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could unlock EU funds
WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Polish lawmakers on Friday adopted a judicial reform that could unblock billions of euros in European Union funds withheld in an row between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law in Poland.
Comments / 1