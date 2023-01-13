Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Delivery driver drops off Amazon package in trash can at San Joaquin County home
STOCKTON, Calif. — For San Joaquin County homeowner Tori Beeck, her own trash contained her treasure Tuesday after an unusual drop-off by an Amazon delivery driver landed her newly ordered package in a landfill. Beeck, who has been working extended hours at her accounting job in recent weeks, is...
a-z-animals.com
9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento
As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Forbes ranks Sacramento as best place to live in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is California's best place to live in 2023, according to analysts at Forbes who released a list of the state's best cities. Modesto was ranked as the eighth best place to live followed by Oxnard, Vallejo, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Bakersfield was...
abc10.com
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KCRA.com
Vet tech crochets 'ears' for Willy Wonka, injured dog brought into Sacramento SPCA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After losing his ears, a Sacramento pup is home with his new family Friday, wearing new “ears” carefully crocheted just for him by one of the technicians who helped nurse him back to health. Willy is around 2 years old and came to the...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. Sacramento has seen rain nearly every day since Dec. 26, with only two days being dry. More rain will fall Sunday...
27 million under flood alerts across California
Today, Santa Cruz county issued emergency evacuations, tweeting for Felton Grove residents to, “please leave now” as the San Lorenzo River began to quickly rise. In Salinas, people are collecting sandbags to protect their homes days after roads washed out and levees broke. Other parts of the state like Sacramento are facing prolonged power outages. Though recent floods caused a 35% drought reduction, one scientist says it’s still not enough.Jan. 14, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Biden grants federal disaster relief for California counties hit hard by severe storms
Federal help for those affected by a series of severe storms in California has been approved by the White House. The Major Disaster Declaration targets federal funding for those in the counties of Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz, areas that have been devastated by flooding, mudslides and landslides. Gov. Gavin...
KCRA.com
'The inventory is going to be great for buyers': A look at the Sacramento housing market in 2023
The housing market in Sacramento was up and down throughout 2022 but stabilized somewhat by the end of the year. Cherie Hunt, president of the Sacramento Association of Realtors, joined KCRA 3 live in studio to discuss the status of the market in early 2023 and what homeowners and buyers should be on the lookout for.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Sacramento Superior Court decision holds implementation of fast food worker hours, wages bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court granted a preliminary injunction on Assembly Bill 257 Friday. The bill, which was signed into law in September and set to take effect on Jan. 1, would have standardized fast food workers’ wages, hours and more. A temporary hold was issued...
Lafayette, CA Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a 6% increase over the five-year […]
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues
PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
KCRA.com
1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
ABC10
