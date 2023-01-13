ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Taylor, Balogun help No. 16 Duke women beat Ga. Tech 65-47

ATLANTA — Celeste Taylor scored 13 points, Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and No. 16 Duke overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 65-47 on Sunday. Kayla Blackshear scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-27 halftime lead. The Blue Devils responded by making 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter and outscoring Georgia Tech 25-13. Taylor led the way in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 12-0 run that gave Duke a 38-30 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy