ATLANTA — Celeste Taylor scored 13 points, Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and No. 16 Duke overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 65-47 on Sunday. Kayla Blackshear scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-27 halftime lead. The Blue Devils responded by making 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter and outscoring Georgia Tech 25-13. Taylor led the way in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 12-0 run that gave Duke a 38-30 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

DURHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO