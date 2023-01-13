Read full article on original website
Silvie Paul
3d ago
Trends of DUI /OVI, unregistered handguns, outstanding warrants, make the suburban city coffers full. Sad...
Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter
A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
State investigating death of 92-year-old woman who walked out of Bedford nursing home
BEDFORD, Ohio -- State authorities are investigating after nurses at a Bedford nursing home found a 92-year-old patient dead outside the facility Saturday morning. Bedford police went to the Woodside Senior Living facility on Rockside Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday after nurses discovered the body of Annie Luckett on the facility’s back patio, according to a copy of a police report released Monday.
2 arrested in teen’s skate park death
Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Akron19-year-old in December.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
Suspect arrested in Lear Road break-ins: Avon Lake police blotter
Three business reported break ins from January 2-5. One of the business provided video footage. On January 6, while investigating suspicious activity near one of the businesses, a suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, stolen items and drug paraphernalia. Disturbance: Inwood Boulevard. On December 22, a man...
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
Man charged with killing four people in Cleveland shot victims in separate rooms, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Friday night shooting has been charged with aggravated murder. Martin Muniz is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday for an arraignment.
Two arrested in fatal shooting at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are charged with murder in the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at an Akron skate park. Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, have been jailed since a federal task force arrested them on Friday on charges accusing them of murdering Zion Neal, Akron police said in a news release.
cleveland19.com
92-year-old woman found dead outside Bedford nursing home
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning. Bedford police said nurses at Woodside Village in the 19400 block of Rockside Rd. checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. and she was located deceased on a back patio at 6 a.m.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
OVI suspect passed out behind the wheel: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Columbia Road. An officer at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 spotted a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle while stopped at a green light at Columbia Road at Detroit Road. The driver’s foot was on the brake. The officers knocked on the...
cleveland19.com
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
Man accused of killing 4 in Cleveland shooting to face judge on Tuesday
CLEVELAND — The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland shooting last week will make his first court appearance in the case Tuesday morning. Court records show that Martin Muniz will be in Cleveland Municipal Court for his arraignment hearing at...
WBKO
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas charged a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. The Medina woman was missing from May 21, 2022 to May 25, 2022, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home. According to the...
Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
cleveland19.com
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who conned an 81-year-old woman into giving him her car keys when she arrived at a church for food is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened at St. Ignatius Antioch at 10205 Lorain Rd....
