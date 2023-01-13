ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvie Paul
3d ago

Trends of DUI /OVI, unregistered handguns, outstanding warrants, make the suburban city coffers full. Sad...

Cleveland.com

Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter

A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

State investigating death of 92-year-old woman who walked out of Bedford nursing home

BEDFORD, Ohio -- State authorities are investigating after nurses at a Bedford nursing home found a 92-year-old patient dead outside the facility Saturday morning. Bedford police went to the Woodside Senior Living facility on Rockside Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday after nurses discovered the body of Annie Luckett on the facility’s back patio, according to a copy of a police report released Monday.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Two arrested in fatal shooting at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are charged with murder in the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at an Akron skate park. Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, have been jailed since a federal task force arrested them on Friday on charges accusing them of murdering Zion Neal, Akron police said in a news release.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

92-year-old woman found dead outside Bedford nursing home

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning. Bedford police said nurses at Woodside Village in the 19400 block of Rockside Rd. checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. and she was located deceased on a back patio at 6 a.m.
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WBKO

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
