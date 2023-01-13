Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License RequiredSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Bruins
Leddy expected back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they play the Boston Bruins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN, SN NOW).
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Flames Preview
Nashville Hosts Calgary in Front End of Back-to-Back Home Set. The Nashville Predators (19-17-6) will look to get back in the win column as they host the Calgary Flames (21-14-9) Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Wild in Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
Saturday marks first of back-to-back game nights for Arizona. Jan. 14, 2023 | 6:00 pm MST | Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Fresh off a three-game homestand the Arizona Coyotes have hit the road for two road games, starting...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Wild in Minnesota on Saturday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 16th goal and Connor Ingram made 25 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a close 2-1 game to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored power-play goals 51 seconds apart in the second period, and Marc-André Fleury...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kraken host Lightning seeking 9th straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games on Monday. In an NHL season full of surprises, the Seattle Kraken may be the biggest of them all. The Kraken return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, ESPN+, SN NOW) after becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. The completed the 7-0-0 trip with an 8-5 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Seattle (26-12-4) has won eight straight and can move into a first-place tie with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a win and a regulation loss by Vegas on Monday. Pretty incredible for a team that finished 30th out of 32 teams last season, it's first in the NHL. The Lightning (27-13-1), playing the second game of a five-game road trip, come into this game on a modest three-game winning streak after a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs are third in the Atlantic Division and looking to get on a big roll of their own. This will be a great test for each team -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief.
NHL
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop in Seattle
The Bolts head to the West Coast to face the Kraken at 4 p.m. on Monday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Kraken on Monday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
NHL
Winnipeg Jets unveil special logo for South Asian Heritage Night
The team's first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life is on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m. WINNIPEG, Jan. 16, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets will celebrate their first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m.
NHL
Canucks rally late, defeat Hurricanes in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by rallying for a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored, and Andrei Kuzmenko had two assists for the Canucks (18-22-3), who won for the second time in nine games. Collin Delia made 29 saves.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ehlers, Jets look to stay hot against Coyotes
Hurricanes defensemen lead way vs. Canucks; Rangers host Canadiens. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games on Sunday. Canada only. Ehlers giving Jets added boost. The Winnipeg...
NHL
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Returns After Successful Procedure
Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen and Max Herz Comment on Iconic Broadcaster's Return, Significance to the Franchise. Enter any NHL locker room after a loss and the mood will be understandably subdued - as was the case Saturday evening after the Nashville Predators dropped their third straight by a 5-3 decision to the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
Recap: Canucks Come From Behind, Take Shootout Victory From Canes
Fewer than 20 hours after the conclusion of their 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canes opted to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net for today's affair. While the rookie entered having dropped three consecutive games in regulation for the first time, it took just 2:25 for him to be able to defend the home net with goal support.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS, NV - Leon Draisaitl led the way with a pair of goals as the Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a well-executed 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. Jack Campbell back-stopped the squad with 27 saves while Klim Kostin continued his scoring with...
Comments / 0