BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC
CCTV appeal over Sheffield pub assault on off-duty officers
Four off-duty police officers have been assaulted after trying to intervene in an altercation at a Sheffield pub. South Yorkshire Police said they were trying to calm down an incident in The Bessemer, in Leopold Street, on 15 December when they were punched. Two men, aged 22 and 53, have...
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school when ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
Woman Mauled to Death by 2 Pit Bulls in Savage Attack, Owner Arrested
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 67, faces homicide charges in relation to the attack.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Biker grandad fatally mowed down by rival gang member for ‘wearing wrong colours’
Three bikers have been jailed after being found guilty of the death of a grandad who wore the “wrong colours” on their turf.Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, mowed down David Crawford, 59, as he rode down the A38 in Plymouth last May before dragging him hundreds of metres and leaving him for dead.Dashcam footage from inside Parry’s work van captured the moment he approached the grandfather.Parry and fellow motorbike club members Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were found guilty of manslaughter.Prosecutors said they acted as a “joint enterprise” in the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionManchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of six counts of rapeVideo shows firefighters battling blaze as arsonist jailed for torching 20 vehicles
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger rap emerges as Kaylee Goncalves’s family reveal more about Moscow move
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the rental home on King Road, Moscow, before she was brutally murdered there along with three of her friends, it has been revealed.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” special that the 21-year-old had recently left the student property ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.But, that fateful weekend, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.In the early hours of 13 November, Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle...
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
sportszion.com
Andrew Tate’s conversation leaks reveal horrific details of rape and torture of victims
Many of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims have come forward since his arrest, accusing him of previous violent acts against them. Yet another conversation between Tate and a woman that disclosed horrifying details of rape and torture of victims was leaked. The ex-kickboxer who rose to fame on social media...
