ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why does chocolate feel so good?

For chocolate fans the taste is a key part of why they love the treat, however, researchers have now shed light on why the irresistible confectionery feels so good.Scientists decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion.They suggest that where the fat lies within the chocolate helps to make the texture so appealing.By analysing each of the steps, researchers at the University of Leeds hope their findings will lead to the development of luxury chocolate with the same feel and texture...
brytfmonline.com

Science is discovering why chocolate is irresistible beyond taste

Scientists have discovered why chocolate is irresistible beyond its taste. The work was carried out by researchers from the School of Food Science and Nutrition in Leeds, UK, who analyzed in depth the physical process that occurs in the mouth when eating a piece of chocolate and the pleasure that results from its touch and texture.
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Parade

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
Popculture

Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas

The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
The Independent

Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses

Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lima News

On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?

I continue to be amazed at the pace at which nutrition science continues to evolve — and get more complicated. Along with that thought comes this question from David P. in Tucson, Arizona:. “Dear Barbara, is hydrogenated peanut butter as healthy as the nonhydrogenated kind? Hydrogenated peanut butter only...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say

A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC

Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears

A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC

Jeremy Clarkson says he apologised to Harry and Meghan for Sun column

Jeremy Clarkson has said he has apologised to Harry and Meghan over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex. In a statement on Monday, the TV presenter said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been "disgraceful" and he was "profoundly sorry".
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'

Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
KXLY

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Alexandra Whittaker, senior lecturer, University of Adelaide; Adriana Domínguez-Oliva, animal welfare researcher, Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (México); Daniel Mota-Rojas, researcher. The impact of vegan diets on our pets’ health produces heated debate from people on both sides. But until now, we haven’t had a formal assessment of...
Phys.org

Making the case for using insects as food for both humans and livestock

Two pairs of academics are making the case for using insects as a food source in Perspectives pieces published in the journal Science. The first pair, Arup Kumar Hazarika and Unmilan Kalita, with Cotton University and Barnagar College, respectively, both in India, argue that a strong case can be made for using insects to meet the growing need for food around the world in the coming years. Arnold van Huis with Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands and Laura Gasco with the University of Torino in Italy argue that there is a strong case to be made for using insects as feed for livestock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy