Why does chocolate feel so good?
For chocolate fans the taste is a key part of why they love the treat, however, researchers have now shed light on why the irresistible confectionery feels so good.Scientists decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion.They suggest that where the fat lies within the chocolate helps to make the texture so appealing.By analysing each of the steps, researchers at the University of Leeds hope their findings will lead to the development of luxury chocolate with the same feel and texture...
brytfmonline.com
Science is discovering why chocolate is irresistible beyond taste
Scientists have discovered why chocolate is irresistible beyond its taste. The work was carried out by researchers from the School of Food Science and Nutrition in Leeds, UK, who analyzed in depth the physical process that occurs in the mouth when eating a piece of chocolate and the pleasure that results from its touch and texture.
Hershey is being sued after tests showed its dark chocolate contained 'dangerous and harmful' lead and cadmium
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports found 23 had higher levels of the heavy metals than public-health authorities generally considered safe.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected
Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
Popculture
Salads Recalled
A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses
Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
Lima News
On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?
I continue to be amazed at the pace at which nutrition science continues to evolve — and get more complicated. Along with that thought comes this question from David P. in Tucson, Arizona:. “Dear Barbara, is hydrogenated peanut butter as healthy as the nonhydrogenated kind? Hydrogenated peanut butter only...
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Rat lungworm, Angiostrongylus cantonensis, detected in rats in Valencia: First time in continental Europe
Researchers at the University of Valencia on Spain’s southeastern coast have detected the parasite, Angiostrongylus cantonensis, aka the rat lungworm in two different species of rats in the city of Valencia. “It is an emerging parasite , which is expanding and which must be taken into account,” explains María...
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he apologised to Harry and Meghan for Sun column
Jeremy Clarkson has said he has apologised to Harry and Meghan over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex. In a statement on Monday, the TV presenter said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been "disgraceful" and he was "profoundly sorry".
BBC
Social media influencer Aproko doctor reveal im experience wit brain tumour
One of Nigeria social media influencer, Aproko Doctor, don open up about di health challenge wey im face through out di month of December 2022. Inside video wey di influencer post for im Instagram page, im share im story about how im fight for im life. “On di 5th of...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
KXLY
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says
Alexandra Whittaker, senior lecturer, University of Adelaide; Adriana Domínguez-Oliva, animal welfare researcher, Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (México); Daniel Mota-Rojas, researcher. The impact of vegan diets on our pets’ health produces heated debate from people on both sides. But until now, we haven’t had a formal assessment of...
Phys.org
Making the case for using insects as food for both humans and livestock
Two pairs of academics are making the case for using insects as a food source in Perspectives pieces published in the journal Science. The first pair, Arup Kumar Hazarika and Unmilan Kalita, with Cotton University and Barnagar College, respectively, both in India, argue that a strong case can be made for using insects to meet the growing need for food around the world in the coming years. Arnold van Huis with Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands and Laura Gasco with the University of Torino in Italy argue that there is a strong case to be made for using insects as feed for livestock.
