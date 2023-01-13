For chocolate fans the taste is a key part of why they love the treat, however, researchers have now shed light on why the irresistible confectionery feels so good.Scientists decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion.They suggest that where the fat lies within the chocolate helps to make the texture so appealing.By analysing each of the steps, researchers at the University of Leeds hope their findings will lead to the development of luxury chocolate with the same feel and texture...

3 DAYS AGO