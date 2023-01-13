A man who was given five years to live after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour has outlived his prognosis by two years and is now planning to run the London Marathon for charity.Matthew Stride, from Sutton Coldfield, in Birmingham, was just 26 when he was diagnosed with an incurable grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma - a rare malignant brain tumour - after becoming “completely frozen” on a football pitch in 2015.The client success specialist, who is now 33, said the news was “devastating”.“To get a prognosis of five to six years was crushing,” Matthew said.“You have these plans for...

5 DAYS AGO