Pelicans vs Cavs: A View From The Other Side
Cavaliers writer sits down with Pelicans Scoop to discuss the upcoming matchup.
LeBron James makes NBA history with 38,000 points as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
LeBron James added another piece of history to his resume during Sunday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has now crossed the 38,000-point threshold, bringing up the mark in the first quarter with a midrange jumper from the top of the key with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
How to watch Jimmy Butler vs. Trae Young: Heat vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream for MLK Day game
On Jan. 15, 1929, social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia. It's no wonder, then, that the Atlanta Hawks almost always play at home on MLK Day. This year, the Hawks will host Jimmy Butler's Heat in one of nine games played on the holiday....
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
