Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes
At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
msn.com
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead
Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Plane emergency as rookie pilot mistakes busy A1 ROAD for airport runway in ‘serious incident’
A PLANE emergency unfolded as a rookie pilot mistook a busy A1 road for an airport runway. The "serious incident" occurred when the pilot was undertaking his first solo night flight. An investigation report has now found the pilot mistook Newcastle International Airport for the bustling A1 dual carriageway which...
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people
Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official
The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Girl died when speedboat skipper drove straight at metal buoy, court told
A 15-year-old girl died during an “adrenaline-fuelled” speedboat ride when the skipper “failed to pay attention” and drove straight at a metal buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, a court has heard.Emily Lewis suffered “unsurvivable” injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with the 4.5m high buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water at 10.11am on August 22, 2020.A number of other passengers were seriously injured.Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.Michael Howley, 52, the...
Dozens killed in Nepal plane crash after aircraft plummets into river gorge
An aircraft in Nepal plummeted into a river gorge on Sunday, killing at least 68 people of the 72 believed to be on board, the country's civil aviation authority announced.
maritime-executive.com
Pilot Killed in Boarding Accident on the Humber
A marine pilot on the Humber Estuary was killed Sunday while boarding a merchant vessel, according to the UK Marine Pilots' Association. Francisco Galia, a longtime pilot for Associated British Ports, was boarding an inbound vessel off Spurn Point when he fell from the pilot ladder, one of his colleagues told the BBC.
Aviation safety in 2022: More than 170 killed in fatal plane crashes including China flight disaster
Six fatal air accidents during 2022 claimed 174 lives of passengers and crew, together with four people on the ground. Despite these tragedies, it was one of the safest years for commercial air travel in history. The figures are revealed in the latest Civil Aviation Safety Review by a leading expert. Adrian Young, of the Dutch consultancy To70, concludes that despite flight numbers returning towards 2019 levels, there was not a corresponding increase in fatal accidents.He writes: “The post-Covid recovery that everyone expected came in 2022. Whilst it was a difficult summer with capacity issues at airports, leading to...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
At least 68 dead as plane crashes less than 30 seconds before landing in world’s riskiest place for flying
The Yeti Airlines counter at the airport in Kathmandu on Sunday. At least 68 people were killed after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Nepal on Sunday just seconds before it was due to land, the latest deadly air disaster in the Himalayan nation. The twin-engine ATR-72 turboprop, which took...
British man named among passengers after deadly Nepal plane crash
A British man has been identified as a passenger on the plane involved in a deadly crash in Nepal on Sunday.Nepalese authorities had previously described the passenger as Irish, but the man has since been named as UK national Ruan Calum Crighton.His name was among those of passengers published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, where his nationality was listed as Irish.It is understood he was travelling on a UK passport.A spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an individual indicated in reports as being Irish is a UK...
The Mysterious Deaths of Nine Hikers in Heavy Snow Still Baffle the World Today
The mysterious icy deaths of nine hikers still baffle the world today. On the fateful night of February 1st, 1959, tragedy struck the mountain ranges of Ural, in what is now Russia. Nine ski-hikers perished under mysterious circumstances - an enduring mystery that has remained unsolved for decades.
BBC
Ryan Jones: Man, 18, who died in crash named by police
A man who died in a crash in Derbyshire has been named as 18-year-old Ryan Jones. Officers were called to a slip road on to the A50 at Hilton at 02:15 GMT on 6 January after a red Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian. Mr Jones, from Derby, was pronounced dead...
BBC
Man arrested after three die in A47 collision
A man has been arrested after three people died in a collision on the A47 in Norfolk. Norfolk Police said a white Vauxhall Mokka and black BMW X5 crashed near to the Constitution Hill roundabout in North Runcton just after 19:40 GMT on Sunday. The three occupants of the Vauxhall,...
CNBC
Searchers find black boxes of aircraft in deadly Nepal crash
Searchers have discovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data of a passenger plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, leading to 68 fatalities. This tragedy marked Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years. The ATR 72 aircraft carried 72 people and was on a scheduled voyage from Kathmandu to...
Comments / 0