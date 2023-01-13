Read full article on original website
People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen
A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Six New Face Piercings
Lil Uzi Vert loves to get his face pierced. So much so, the Philadelphia rapper recently got six new face piercings. On Friday (Jan. 13), a licensed piercer who goes by @fambie on her Instagram account posted a video of herself performing six dermal piercings on Lil Uzi Vert's face. In the clip, the Philly rapper is all smiles as he allows his face to get punctured and inserted with what looks like small diamond gems. At one point, Uzi is in the chair smiling as the piercer is dabbing blood up with a cotton pad after poking a hole in the rapper's mug. Overall, it looks like Baby Pluto got two facial piercings apiece near both sides of his cheeks.
Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla ‘On Wat U On’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Memphis rap superstars Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla teamed up for a song called "On Wat U On," which marks the first time these two CMG labelmates have collaborated on a track together. Additionally, on Thursday (Jan. 12), Moneybagg Yo also dropped an accompanied music video for "On Wat U On,"...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Lil Uzi Vert Unexpectedly Joins Kids Making a TikTok for Their Song
Lil Uzi Vert recently proved they're a fan of a fan by pulling up on some kids while they were making a TikTok video to one of the Philadelphia rapper's songs and joining the fun. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), a video went viral on TikTok that featured Lil Uzi Vert...
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions
A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover. On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.
Woman Sings Future’s ‘March Madness’ at Her Boyfriend’s Funeral
Future's 2015 hit song "March Madness" is definitely a fan favorite among his supporters and one Hendrix fan loved the Tarentino-produced track so much that his girlfriend sang the song at his funeral. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), video of a woman doing just that went viral on social media. In...
Here Are the XXL Awards 2023 Nominees and New Board Members
The XXL Awards 2023 launch today (Jan. 16) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 214 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun. Jan 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Jan. 30 on XXLMag.com.
Tory Lanez’s Dad Says Their Family Forgives Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez's dad continues to be vocal in the wake of his son being convicted in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Now, the rap-crooner's father is revealing that their family has forgiven Megan. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Sonstar Peterson shared a lengthy video on social media weighing in...
Boldy James Hospitalized After Two-Car Accident in Detroit
Boldy James is currently hospitalized after being involved in a car accident in his hometown of Detroit this week. According to a statement from Boldy James' rep, the 40-year-old rapper was involved in a two-car accident on Monday (Jan. 9). Boldy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. He's currently in stable condition.
Lil Gotit Warns Against People Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
Meek Mill Reacts to Speculation He’s Shading Lori Harvey About Her New Relationship With Actor Damson Idris
Meek Mill is shooting down speculation that he threw shade at Lori Harvey about her new relationship with actor Damson Idris. The situation sparked on Friday (Jan. 13), when Meek Mill posted the tweet "Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody." The post is actually a line from PartyNextDoor's new single "Her Old Friends."
