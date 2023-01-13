ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan dominates in-state rival Michigan State, 70-55

In its last four games, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team has alternated wins and losses. Returning home to Crisler Center with over 10,000 fans in attendance for the second straight game — a program first — the Wolverines were looking to build off their win at Purdue in a bid to start a new trend.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong guard play navigates Michigan past Northwestern

With music blasting, freshman guard Dug McDaniel danced the griddy while alternating layup lines as he tuned up before the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game against Northwestern. He looked comfortable. A smile on his face. Not a care in the world. You wouldn’t know his team was trying...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan overcomes sloppy play to beat Northwestern, 85-78

Freshman wing Jett Howard had one word to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win over Northwestern: resilient. And that resilience was crucial to counteract sloppy play and poor decision making as the Wolverines (10-7 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) struggled to assert their dominance. The sloppiness kept them from pulling away until late in the second half, eventually defeating Northwestern (12-5, 3-3), 85-78. Behind a season-high 18 turnovers, Michigan allowed the Wildcats to claw their way back into the game after the Wolverines’ hot start. But when Michigan needed to, it cleaned up its act.
ANN ARBOR, MI
msuspartans.com

Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan struggles defensively, downed 7-2 by Ohio State

With just 52 seconds left to play in the second period of the Michigan hockey team’s contest with Ohio State, it finally seemed as if some life had been breathed into the otherwise downtrodden Wolverines. Down 5-2 after spending most of the first two periods getting thoroughly outmuscled, outshot and outplayed, they finally stabilized and were preparing for a five minute power play they hoped might keep them alive in their 100th anniversary celebration.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Recent Trip

Jim Harbaugh was present for the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday, per team insider Aaron McMann. Harbaugh made this appearance despite a swirling rumor mill regarding his future with the Michigan football program. The Wolverines head coach was rocking a ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment

Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
BOULDER, CO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI

