Fishing in Fort Lauderdale has been bountiful with a wide range of exotic species in the latter part of December. We ended the year of 2022 strong, and coming into 2023, has already proven to be a productive first week with great kick off to the new year. The fishing charters I have been offering have ranged from live bait kite fishing, live bait bullet Bonito fishing, offshore fishing, inshore reef fishing and wreck fishing in Fort Lauderdale. Wintertime in South Florida offers cooler temperatures, ranging from the 60's to the 80's, maintaining 70 degrees for the past few weeks. The wind has been averaging 15 mph out of the east with a couple of feet chop. This equals good fishing conditions, and we have been targeting Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Sailfish, Shark, Black Fin Tuna, and Snappers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO