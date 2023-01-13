Read full article on original website
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
tourcounsel.com
Sunny Isles Beach | Miami Beach, Florida
American retirees have occupied this spot, but in an effort to change its reputation forever, the place has recently undergone a luxury beachside condominium boom. Today, Sunny Isles Beach looks more like mid-Miami Beach than the low-rent retirement community it was from World War II until just a few years ago.
foodgressing.com
Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants
Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
calleochonews.com
The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them
From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023
Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Pura Vida Miami’s New Menu Items Perfect for Starting 2023 on the Right Foot
The new year, new me time of year, has come, and Pura Vida Miami is here to get you on the right track! Offering an array of nutritious and delectable dishes sourced from high-quality and fresh local ingredients, Pura Vida has the perfect health-focused options to get you past the long-awaited and ‘hard to say no to’ holiday cheat meals. Pura Vida’s beloved menu includes a range of raw, organic acai bowls, freshly squeezed juices, superfood smoothies, fresh salads, wraps, bowls, and more.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest
Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
margatetalk.com
Margate Spring Clean-Up: Clear Out Your Clutter and Cash In at the Garage Sale
The City of Margate is holding a spring clean-up and garage sale where residents and non-residents can earn cash by selling their unwanted “stuff.”. The event is on Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to noon and takes place at Oriole Park, located at 7055 NW First St. The event is free to attend for buyers, and all ages are welcome.
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
reelreports.com
Fort Lauderdale fishing report on a half day four-hour fishing charter.
Fishing in Fort Lauderdale has been bountiful with a wide range of exotic species in the latter part of December. We ended the year of 2022 strong, and coming into 2023, has already proven to be a productive first week with great kick off to the new year. The fishing charters I have been offering have ranged from live bait kite fishing, live bait bullet Bonito fishing, offshore fishing, inshore reef fishing and wreck fishing in Fort Lauderdale. Wintertime in South Florida offers cooler temperatures, ranging from the 60's to the 80's, maintaining 70 degrees for the past few weeks. The wind has been averaging 15 mph out of the east with a couple of feet chop. This equals good fishing conditions, and we have been targeting Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Sailfish, Shark, Black Fin Tuna, and Snappers.
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
secretmiami.com
The Adorable Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Returning To Miami For One Day Only
Sanrio lovers, this one’s for you! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has hit the road to bring merchandise and sweet treats to people across the country and low and behold, it’s set to roll through Miami next week!. Although the cartoon on wheels sells adorable cakes and...
islandernews.com
"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach
There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs
The Front Street Band is based in Coral Springs. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. Back for the Winter/Spring through May 31, 2023, this week’s music is performed by The Front Street Band. Meet up...
