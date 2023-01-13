ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting

Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
Boxing Scene

KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul

KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Insider

Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”

Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future

By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
Boxing Scene

Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'

For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
bjpenndotcom

Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”

Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev: Yarde is a Good Fighter, Has Good Experience, He's Dangerous

ARTUR BETERBIEV is the only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio - but the best light heavyweight in the world insists he finds no joy in knocking people out. The 18-0 Russian, who currently resides in Montreal, Canada, has emerged as one of boxing’s foremost punchers over the course of his 10-year career which has gleaned the IBF, WBC and WBO titles at 175lbs.
Sports Business Journal

The battle for big fights

When ESPN reported in June that perhaps the most anticipated fight in boxing was on the verge of being agreed to, fans were ecstatic. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., two of the best boxers in the world, had been hyping a potential matchup for years, but now it seemed like it might really come true with a fight for the title of undisputed welterweight champion.
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy