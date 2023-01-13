Read full article on original website
Related
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya sets Monday deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contract to be sent
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter for Ryan Garcia, says he’s not yet received a contract for the Gervonta Davis fight, and he’s now set a deadline for this Monday, or he’s “moving on” in another direction for Kingry’s next fight. The deal was supposedly done, but without a contract, it wasn’t.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future
By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev: Yarde is a Good Fighter, Has Good Experience, He's Dangerous
ARTUR BETERBIEV is the only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio - but the best light heavyweight in the world insists he finds no joy in knocking people out. The 18-0 Russian, who currently resides in Montreal, Canada, has emerged as one of boxing’s foremost punchers over the course of his 10-year career which has gleaned the IBF, WBC and WBO titles at 175lbs.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Sports Business Journal
The battle for big fights
When ESPN reported in June that perhaps the most anticipated fight in boxing was on the verge of being agreed to, fans were ecstatic. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., two of the best boxers in the world, had been hyping a potential matchup for years, but now it seemed like it might really come true with a fight for the title of undisputed welterweight champion.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis already training for Ryan Garcia fight on April 15th
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already started training a week after his last fight, getting ready for his mega-clash against Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t taking chances that he’ll lose to the hard-hitting Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) because...
Comments / 0