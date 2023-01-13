ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump rolls out novel ‘armed fort’ defence in latest rant on classified documents

Donald Trump has rolled out his latest attempt to explain why so many classified and top secret documents were discovered at his Florida home 18 months after his presidency.In posts online, the former president claimed yet again to have done nothing wrong, while attacking President Joe Biden for the discovery of classified papers at his home and an office he used in Washington DC.While there are similarities between the two cases, the number of documents, the circumstances in which they were discovered, and the reaction from the respective Trump and Biden teams are all very different.In the early hours...
FLORIDA STATE
WDIO-TV

House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. “We have a...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDIO-TV

Brazil’s Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
WDIO-TV

Brazil says it’s ready to seek extradition of Bolsonaro ally

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A high-ranking Brazilian security official who flew to the U.S. before a riot that that some have called an attempted coup must return within three days or his country willl request his extradition, Brazil’s justice minister said Friday. The Supreme Court has issued...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy