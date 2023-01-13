ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona men’s basketball drops sixth straight at Oregon

The meat of the Pac-12 schedule features two games in a 3-day span almost every weekend, with not much time in between to regroup from the first contest and prepare for the second. Every team has to deal with it, and some do better than others. Arizona hasn’t been one...
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Arizona women’s basketball cannot overcome slow start in loss to Colorado

Lack of intensity. Poor transition defense. Bad free throw shooting. An inability to hit the outside shot. It all piled up for the Arizona Wildcats in a 72-65 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. “I think we’ve got no sense of urgency on defense,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “Just...
Arizona volleyball 2024 commit Carlie Cisneros named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year

The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon. The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers

Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
Cost of I-10 expansion between Phoenix and Tucson to go up

PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
