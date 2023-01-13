PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO