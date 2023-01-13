Read full article on original website
Arizona men’s basketball drops sixth straight at Oregon
The meat of the Pac-12 schedule features two games in a 3-day span almost every weekend, with not much time in between to regroup from the first contest and prepare for the second. Every team has to deal with it, and some do better than others. Arizona hasn’t been one...
How to watch and what to expect when No. 14 Arizona women’s basketball travels to No. 10 Utah
It’s a tale of two teams trying to rebound from losses to the same opponent. No. 14 Arizona and No. 10 Utah face off in Salt Lake City after losses to unranked Colorado in Boulder. The Wildcats just do it with much less rest. The Utes dropped their first...
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Arizona GymCats bounce back from tough season opener with 1st place finish in quad meet
The Arizona GymCats proved that their season-opening struggles on the uneven bars were a fluke by hitting all six bar routines and finishing first in their home-opening quad meet. The team improved to 4-2 on the season by outpacing Illinois, Texas Woman’s University, and Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon.
Arizona women’s basketball cannot overcome slow start in loss to Colorado
Lack of intensity. Poor transition defense. Bad free throw shooting. An inability to hit the outside shot. It all piled up for the Arizona Wildcats in a 72-65 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. “I think we’ve got no sense of urgency on defense,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “Just...
Early enrollee Aissa Silva gives Arizona softball a different look in the rotation
It came together fairly quickly, but now the story of why Aissa Silva and her family moved before her senior year of high school can be told. The left-hander had been in the process of early enrollment at Arizona for several months. “It actually happened during PGF,” Silva said, referring...
Arizona volleyball 2024 commit Carlie Cisneros named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year
The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon. The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.
School of Art graduate student surprises Bill Walton with repainted chair
Basketball television analyst Bill Walton is a huge Grateful Dead fan. As luck would have it, the University of Arizona School of Art graduate student tasked with repainting his special chair in McKale Memorial Center also shares his love for the eclectic rock band. "I'm a big fan, so I...
Arizona men's basketball at Oregon: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up a weekend road trip to the Pacific Northwest with a matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The UA hasn’t won in Eugene since 2015. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers
Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
Cost of I-10 expansion between Phoenix and Tucson to go up
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tucson Source of Income Protection Ordinance dispute
Last month, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich, said Tucson's housing income ordinance was illegal- claiming Tucson does not have the power to enact a new fair housing rule under state law.
