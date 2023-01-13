Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Related
Brooks, Williams rally Washington to 81-78 OT win over Cal
SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 26 points, Noah Williams scored a season-high 22 and Washington rallied to beat California 81-78 in overtime on Saturday. The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) forced overtime with a late 6-0 run. Brooks made two free throws with 2:23 left. Williams hit a jumper at the 1:21 mark and Brooks scored with 12 seconds left to force the extra period tied at 63.
Jakimovski, Rodman 3-pointers help WSU edge Stanford 60-59
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and Washington State held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night. Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.
Washington Adds 2023 In-State Wideout Keenan Kuntz To List Of Preferred Walk-Ons
The Washington Huskies continue to find success on the recruiting trail with preferred walk-ons. On Friday, Mead (Spokane, Wa.) ATH Keenan Kuntz announced his decision to walk-on and become the fourth prospect to do so in the 2023 recruiting cycle. In addition to his walk-on offer from the Huskies, Kuntz...
NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news
As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Husky Kicker Might Be Spring Football's Best Position Battle
Peyton Henry was part of the University of Washington football team for so long, he kicked during three of Chris Petersen's six seasons as head coach. A Danville, California, native, he kicked throughout Jimmy Lake's not quite two full seasons as the Husky sideline leader. He handled the ...
Teammates, coaches reflect on life of fallen Olympia baseball player
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The baseball community in Olympia is mourning the death of a baseball stand-out. The family of 16-year-old Solomon Gardner tells KING 5 the teen attempted suicide, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and then died three weeks later after contracting pneumonia. Gardner’s death is the...
Quandre Diggs thrives as teacher for young Seattle secondary
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety. While that's a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield. There were the challenges on the field...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Kraken bring win streak into game against the Blackhawks
Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is 10-25-4 overall and 8-14-2 at home. The Blackhawks have allowed...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Essential Burgers In Seattle
Looking for burgers in Seattle? It may seem like a simple task but in fact, everyone has different ideas of what makes the best burger. That’s why when we created this list, we didn’t set out to pinpoint the most crowd-pleasing burgers in Seattle. Rather, we considered standout burger experiences throughout the city that might appeal to a varied group of people.
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
myedmondsnews.com
In the Legislature: Groups gather in Olympia to discuss Washington ‘Age Wave’
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The “Age Wave Coalition” breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger is a longtime member of...
marinelink.com
Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Repairs Completed
The Coast Guard Alex Haley sits dry docked for repairs and maintenance in Seattle, Washington, Dec. 13, 2022. While in dry dock, the crew and contractors successfully completed more than $6 million worth of repairs. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
Survivor, Washington lawmaker working together to reduce forced labor
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Born into poverty in southern India, Rani Hong was 7 years old when she was sold into slavery. “They did not see me as a seven-year-old child. They saw me as a piece of property to be able to exploit,” said Hong from her Olympia home.
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0