Santa Barbara, CA

Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
VENTURA, CA
Boys Soccer: Laguna Blanca Wins 8-2; Aiden Tapia’s Hat Trick Leads Santa Ynez in Win

The Laguna Blanca boys broke open a 2-2 tie early in the game with an onslaught of goals to beat Villanova Prep 8-2 in a Frontier League contest played at Dos Pueblos. The game started at a fast pace, with Laguna Blanca’s Franky Baron scoring in the second minute. Villanova responded with a goal a few minutes later, and then Baylor Wilson recaptured the Owls’ lead at 2-1 with a goal in the 14th minute.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica

The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Boys Hang on to Beat Ventura, 48-47

Dos Pueblos held off a Ventura second-half comeback to take a 48-47 Channel League win at home Friday. The Chargers shot poorly from the perimeter as both teams struggled from the field. But Dos Pueblos hit 14 of 18 free throws and that “proved to be the difference,” coach Joe Zamora said.
VENTURA, CA
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023

Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA
After Political Back and Forth, Santa Barbara Council Approves Outdoor Dining Fees

After some wheeling and dealing, the Santa Barbara City Council on Thursday approved a rate structure for outdoor dining along State Street. The vote was 4-2 in favor of a “variable design,” under which rates for outdoor dining will vary based on the designs of the structures. For example, restaurants that have their outdoor dining structures portable or at grade level would pay less than those who don’t.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Posts 4th Quarter Earnings Report

Janet Silveria, president/CEO of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, parent company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, released the company’s earnings report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Year-to-date unaudited net income increased 26.3% from $2.850 million at Dec. 31, 2021 to $3.599 million at Dec. 31, 2022....
SANTA MARIA, CA

