NBC Sports
WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season
BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts. Florida moved percentage points ahead of Buffalo into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents. Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.
NBC Sports
Latest update on contract extension talks between Bruins, Pastrnak
David Pastrnak scored again Saturday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at TD Garden in one of the most exciting games of the 2022-23 NHL season. The superstar right wing now has 33 goals -- four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Pastrnak has tallied 59 points (33 goals, 26 assists) in 42 games, and he's on pace to become the first 50-goal scorer for the Bruins since Cam Neely in 1993-94 and the team's first 60-goal scorer since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's extend win streak but lose White to injury
Despite losing another key player to injury and trailing by as many as 16 points, the Celtics kept their winning streak alive on Saturday night. Thanks to 33 points from Jayson Tatum and 30 from Malcolm Brogdon, Boston rallied for a 122-106 win over the lowly Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The victory extended the C's win streak to six and gave them an NBA-high 15 road wins. They are now a league-best 32-12 on the season.
4 ideal Chris Duarte trade scenarios at the 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2022-2023 NBA season has been a huge surprise for the Indiana Pacers. Coming into the season, many fans and
FOX Sports
Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
NBC Sports
Krejci's 1000th game for Bruins is a chance to appreciate a great career
In a way, it's fitting that David Krejci's 1,000th career game for the Boston Bruins has arrived without a ton of fanfare in the weeks leading up to the occasion. Krejci is a quiet guy. He doesn't seek a lot of attention. But make no mistake, he is one of...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors suffer ugly road loss to Bulls
The Warriors once again took a step back on the road in a frustrating 132-118 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. After dominating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at the Alamodome, the Warriors reverted back to their sloppiness away from Chase Center. Right from the start, they put themselves in a major hole by not taking care of the ball and playing lousy defense. The Warriors came roaring back in the second quarter, but a corner wasn't turned.
