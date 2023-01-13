Read full article on original website
Pandora’s Lunar New Year Collection Has 3D Rabbits, Heart-shaped Rings and Lucky Charms for Attracting Prosperity and Peace
The newest Lunar New Year jewelry pieces from Pandora are here. The popular jewelry brand has added its contribution to the slew of Lunar New Year collections released, all leading up to the special holiday, which falls this year on Jan. 22. The collection, comprised of charms, rings, necklaces and bracelets all incorporate themes of the holiday, which in 2023 represents the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit represents longevity, peace and prosperity. More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The prices range from $44.99 to $1,925....
Hypebae
Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Charles Jeffrey‘s LOVERBOY made its Italian debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, with a collection dedicated to the “workers,” “posers” and “snakes” of the world. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was split into the above categories, first introducing its audience to the “workers.”...
hypebeast.com
New Balance’s Staple Silhouettes Land in Refined 2023 Lunar New Year Pack
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, New Balance releases its annual Lunar New Year pack that arrives with an assortment of designs subtly inspired by the woodland animal. This year, New Balance introduces four of its iconic silhouettes to the collection including the 550, 574, 2002R and last year’s collab favorite – the 9060. In an ode to the multifaceted characteristics of a rabbit, each model is crafted with alternative designs encouraging sneakerheads to embrace their unique style profiles.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates "Lunar New Year" 2023 With the Dunk Low
Has shared an official release date for its women’s exclusive 2023 Dunk Low “Lunar New Year.”. Set to arrive on January 18, the seasonal iteration is crafted with its traditional leather material and arrives with a white base and black overlays. The teal panel swoosh is accompanied by several other swooshes in pink, yellow and orange, while other branding details can be found on the embroidered Nike heel logo, the swoosh graphic on the tongue and the insoles. The model rests on speckled midsole and black outsole, and is tied together with white laces for a clean finish.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
hypebeast.com
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
hypebeast.com
Nordic Design Gallery Modernity To Open Permanent Space in London
The Stockholm-born Nordic design gallery, Modernity, is set to open a new permanent space in London. Located in Newson’s Yard of the Pimlico Design District, the new space is set to take Modernity’s UK operations to new heights since first setting its feet down in 2019. Since then, Modernity has managed to strengthen its name in the market due to a caliber of exhibitions and events, which have adequately grown its clientele list.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE, atmos and PUMA Engage for a New Footwear and Apparel Collaboration
Has put a heavy emphasis on collaborative projects in recent memory. It capped off 2022 with a two-pronged sneaker capsule alongside JJJJound, recently introduced the second drop of its team-up with Dapper Dan and crafted a limited-edition Lunar New Year jersey capsule with Manchester City, and now it’s slated to reunite with STAPLE and atmos for a new footwear and apparel assemblage.
EXCLUSIVE: Sephora’s First New U.K. Store to Open in West London
Sephora is planting its flag in London’s Westfield shopping center as it makes its brick-and-mortar return to the U.K. Confirming a previous report by WWD, Sephora, part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said it will open its first location in the U.K. since 2005 in the White City-located mall in West London in March.
hypebeast.com
Hibernicis’ Skin and Body-Care Are Powered by the Irish Coast of Connemara
Hibernicis is an up-and-coming unisex skin and body-care brand dedicated to soothing and replenishing nutrients to both the body and mind. Founded by industry-veteran Catherine Logue in her homeland, Ireland, the brand also acts as an homage to the region’s cultural and historical heritage. Inspired by Connemara, situated on...
Hypebae
Gucci Showcases Its First Collection Without Alessandro Michele
Gucci showcased its first collection following Alessandro Michele’s departure. While the fashion crowd anticipated the announcement of its new creative director towards the end of its Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the house closed its curtains without any designer taking a bow during the finale.
hypebeast.com
Born x Raised Has a Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on the Way
2023 is looking up for and its SB label as there are plans in place to release a sizable amount of exciting footwear collaborations. The Swoosh division already has a two-piece pack coming with Run the Jewels and a thirst-quenching team-up with Mexican beverage company Jarritos, and now it’s expanding its wings with a Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low.
hypebeast.com
From Baguette-Shaped Bags to Skin-Showing Knitwear, This Is FENDI FW23's Vision of Luxury
After teaming up with Tiffany & Co, Marc Jacobs, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Porter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic FENDI Baguette Bag as part of the Resort 2023 show, Silvia Venturini Fendi had a tall order to follow up on with the debut of her Fall/Winter 2023‘s menswear collection.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
hypebeast.com
adidas Dips the HYPERTURF Adventure in Chocolate-y "Earth Strata" Hues
Will continue to push out its new HYPERTURF Adventure model throughout 2023 and is preparing a batch of releases to keep an eye on. The brand recently shared official looks at several earth-friendly colorways such as the “Sand Strata” and “Magic Beige renditions,” now dipping the model in complementing tones of “Earth Strata” and “Core Black.”
Stellar snack: How a black hole eats a doomed star for breakfast
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recorded a hungry black hole devouring a star like a full meal in March 2022.
Essence
Martine Rose Is In A Class Of Her Own
For Fall/Winter 23, the undisputed queen of streetwear delivers a collection full of brand signatures, smart tailoring, and another Nike collab. Martine Rose has been at the epicenter of online chatter for months, with constant discourse around who would take the reins of Louis Vuitton Men’s after Virgil. And though it was announced that Kidsuper would guest design for the next season, she continues to be the topic of conversation, as her show is the highly anticipated anchor of Pitti Uomo 103. The London-based designer delivered a collection that combined British sensibilities with florentine sub-society, full of brand signatures (Martine Rose soccer shirts, athleisure interpreted as formal, square toe mules, etc.) smart tailoring, and another exciting Nike collab — all set to the tone of Italian House and Disco. Balliamo!
hypebeast.com
HypeArt Visits: Public-Library
What’s the secret to a successful studio? Is it powerful name or a lifestyle brand? Do you really need a staff of 20-plus to accrue blue-chip clients and once you hit that mark and are speaking to the masses, how do you stay true to your own voice and continue to push boundaries? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but Public-Library believes the best first step is to work through fear.
