For Fall/Winter 23, the undisputed queen of streetwear delivers a collection full of brand signatures, smart tailoring, and another Nike collab. Martine Rose has been at the epicenter of online chatter for months, with constant discourse around who would take the reins of Louis Vuitton Men’s after Virgil. And though it was announced that Kidsuper would guest design for the next season, she continues to be the topic of conversation, as her show is the highly anticipated anchor of Pitti Uomo 103. The London-based designer delivered a collection that combined British sensibilities with florentine sub-society, full of brand signatures (Martine Rose soccer shirts, athleisure interpreted as formal, square toe mules, etc.) smart tailoring, and another exciting Nike collab — all set to the tone of Italian House and Disco. Balliamo!

3 DAYS AGO