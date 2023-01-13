Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Scores a 196.250 to Win Georgia Quad Meet
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team continued its strong start to the season Monday afternoon, earning a team score of 196.250 to defeat No. 17 Georgia (196.125), Rutgers (194.675) and Fisk (190.100) at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The Buckeyes won two event titles and two individual titles as they improve to 6-0 on the year.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in OT at Rutgers 68-64
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points while Zed Key and Sean McNeil added 11 points a piece, but Rutgers was able to outlast Ohio State in the final minutes of overtime to take a 68-64 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 10-7 overall on the season...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball team (2-2) got back on track Sunday, grabbing a 3-1 victory over the Patriots of George Mason University (0-2) on the second day of the Patriot Invitational. The Buckeyes took the match by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 27-25, and 26-24. Stats That Mattered.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Fall at No. 6 Michigan, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost a Big Ten game to No. 6 Michigan, 4-2, Saturday in Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. The teams split the weekend after a 7-2 Ohio State victory Friday. The Buckeyes opened the scoring just...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Look for Season Sweep Sunday at Rutgers
Jersey Mike’s Arena – Piscataway, N.J. TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State heads to Piscataway looking to right...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sweep the Badgers with 5-0 Shutout Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team swept No. T-5/8 Wisconsin with a 5-0 win Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink. Paetyn Levis scored a hat trick for the Buckeyes (20-2-2, 15-2-1 WCHA) while Amanda Thiele kept the Badgers (16-7-1, 12-5-1 WCHA) off the board with 17 stops on the day.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Fall 3-2 to No. 9 Grand Canyon
Season Stats: Ohio State| George Mason | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 14 Ohio State (1-2) went five sets with No. 9 Grand Canyon (2-0) Saturday but fell to the Antelopes 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 15-18, 10-15) at the Patriot Invitational in Fairfax, Virginia. Ohio State will...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Storm Past NKU and Xavier on Opening Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State Men’s Tennis team went 2-0 on opening day with a sweep of Northern Kentucky 4-0 and a 7-0 victory over Xavier. The Buckeyes had three players finish the day with 3-0 performances in their respective matches including Justin Boulais, Alexander Bernard, and Andrew Lutschaunig.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wins 2023 Debut Against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team opened its 2023 season on a high note, earning a 106-65.5 victory over Michigan at the OSU Zero Waste Invitational Saturday afternoon at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The Buckeyes competed in both routine and technical competition in the season opener.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Swimming & Diving Teams Defeat Crimson Tide, Men Down No. 2 Texas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ohio State closed out its two-day tri-meet with Alabama and Texas on Saturday. The No. 13 men’s team picked up a win over No. 2 Texas, 189.00-164.00, and defeated No. 14 Alabama, 230.00-123.00. The No. 5 women downed the No. 6 Crimson Tide, 220.00-133.00, and narrowly fell the No. 2 Longhorns, 196.00-157.00.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Saturday Recap: Rod McCravy Memorial Track & Field Meet
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team wrapped up competition at the Rod McCravy Memorial on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. The team, in its first official competition under new director and head coach of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country, Rosalind Joseph, came away with 10 wins over the two day event.
