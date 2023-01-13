Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Westminster
A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Passengers Killed in Mission Hills Crash
Two people were killed when a moving vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on the wrong side of a street in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomelli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle
A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. The original call...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded in Stabbing Attack in South Los Angeles
A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the victim to...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Fiery, Single-Vehicle Crash in Downtown LA
A person was killed during a fiery, single-vehicle crash Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:51 p.m. to 1225 E. 16th St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “Firefighters extinguished the flames consuming a vehicle and, sadly, found one person deceased inside the...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hit Man in Crosswalk
Police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify the driver of a pickup that hit a man walking his dog in a Los Angeles crosswalk. The hit-and-run crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Huntington Drive and Kendall Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The motorist...
mynewsla.com
Large Tree Falls into West Hills Parking Lot, Smashes Vehicles
A large tree fell Saturday evening, crushing multiple cars in a West Hills parking lot. The tree toppled at 8:13 p.m. in the 23300 block of Mulholland Drive, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A news videographer with photos of the scene said several vehicles were crushed under...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d
A man was found shot to death Saturday in East Los Angeles. The coroner’s office identified him as Christopher Soto, 31, of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
LASD Detective Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with our most profound...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man, 24, Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Father to Death
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 69-year-old father in the Irvine home they share, authorities said Sunday. The death occurred on Windwood in the Woodbridge community, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. Bruce Shipper failed to show up...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot at Riverside Residence
A woman died at a hospital after being shot at a residence in Riverside, authorities reported Saturday. The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of First Street just before 10 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverside Police Department. Officers detained multiple people including a possible suspect for questioning, according...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Deputy Mourned After Fatal Shooting Near Lake Elsinore
Mourning continued Saturday for the second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Searching For Missing Man, 91
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 91-year-old man who may be disoriented and went missing Sunday from Long Beach. Leopoldo Lopez was last seen at his living facility in the 1900 block of East Fifth Street around 11:40 a.m., according to Long Beach police. Lopea is...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash on 110 Freeway Identified
County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Suffers Medical Emergency, Dies, on 5 Freeway in Norwalk
A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk. A witness notified the California Highway Patrol about 2 p.m. that a black Ford Focus was stopped on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Rosecrans Avenue off-ramp. Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Downtown Crash
Three people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash downtown. The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Beaudry Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. Two women, ages 22 and 40, were trapped inside one vehicle and firefighters used...
mynewsla.com
Man, 48, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Saturday of a 48-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox may...
