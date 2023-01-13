Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
US News and World Report
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Denies Conflict Between Wagner and Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday denied any conflict between the Defence Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group fighting for Russia in Ukraine, calling it an invention of the media. Tension between Wagner and the defence establishment burst into the open last Friday when the ministry claimed the capture of...
US News and World Report
Islamist Militants Kidnapped Around 50 Women in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women searching for food in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum, a hotbed of jihadist activity, on Jan. 12 and 13, the government said on Monday. The mass kidnapping is a first in the insurgency that spread to Burkina Faso from neighbouring Mali...
US News and World Report
Germany Summons Iranian Ambassador for Talks in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran's human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. "I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office today,"...
US News and World Report
U.S.-Japan Warn Against Use of Force or Coercion Anywhere in World
(Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine. The two nations, following a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also...
US News and World Report
China Petrochemical Plant Shut After Deadly Explosion - Sources
(Reuters) -China's Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd has shut down its entire oil refinery and petrochemical complex after an explosion on Sunday killed five people and left eight missing, according to trade sources and a local consultancy. The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
US News and World Report
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf...
US News and World Report
Flight Data, Voice Recorders Retrieved From Nepal Crash Site
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
US News and World Report
Italy Agrees to Transfer Suspect in EU Graft Scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
US News and World Report
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
US News and World Report
BMW Planning Major Investment in Mexico, Minister Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is planning a new major investment in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, where the company already has a plant, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday. A day earlier, Ebrard and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said BMW was...
US News and World Report
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
US News and World Report
Germany Joins Battle Against EU Ban on Financial Product Commission
LONDON (Reuters) - Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a "serious setback" to the European Union's capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last month a detailed case in...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: the World Economic Forum Explained
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders. Here's the low-down on Davos. WHAT HAPPENS AT THE WEF?. The WEF's roots stretch back to 1971 when its founder...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report
Norway Naval Officer Denies Negligence in Oil Tanker Collision
OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian naval officer on Monday denied negligence leading up to the 2018 collision between a warship he commanded and an oil tanker in which the military vessel sank. Building a replacement for the lost Helge Ingstad frigate would cost up to 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion),...
US News and World Report
French President Macron: Iran's Latest Execution Is Heinous and Barbaric Act
PARIS (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
US News and World Report
Palestinian Motorist Shot Dead by Israeli Troops in Checkpoint Scuffle
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian motorist in the occupied West Bank on Sunday during what a witness said was a scuffle at a crowded checkpoint, with the Israeli army saying the man had tried to grab a soldier's gun. Palestinian medics summoned to the...
Comments / 0