Folks driving along the western flank of the Wahluke Slope can glance up and spot this planting for Butch Milbrandt that provides native ravens a view of the Columbia River and Sentinel Gap. Here marks the first Platinum for this vineyard, but it’s the third in the series for Milbrandt. This soars with dark purple fruit chai spices and the fruit concentration and tannin profile akin to Baker’s chocolate pushes into the finish of strawberry jam and Luxardo maraschino cherry juice. Qualifying award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold)

