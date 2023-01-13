Read full article on original website
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday. On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center....
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
WCJB
Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
leesburg-news.com
Lake-Sumter State College inducts new foundation board members
Angie Langley, CEO and Founder of Langley Consulting Group in Clermont, was inducted to the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors on Jan. 10 at the Venetian Center in Leesburg. Langley, a 25-year veteran in the Central Florida business development and government relations scene, said she looks forward to...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects. Our friends over at the Ocala CEP tells more about Elbanworx in the Weekly Buzz.
Central Florida state attorney creates animal cruelty task force
ORLANDO, Fla. — A state attorney is working to protect animals in Central Florida. State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties. The task force was created to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth...
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
WCJB
Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful (KACB) was rewarded with the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr. Neighborhood Building Grant this past Monday. KACB is creating a program which elects high school students to organize and lead local community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give Gainesville youth a connection to the environment while earning service hours.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
WCJB
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
WCJB
Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
WCJB
Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’
HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
WCJB
2022 graduation rates in North Central Florida high schools may be skewed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to a report from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), graduation rates for North Central Florida high schoolers fell in most counties last year, but the people in Alachua County say the numbers are skewed. The state graduation rate dropped by nearly three percentage points,...
villages-news.com
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy
An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
How to Find Help and Resources When You Need Them in Lake County, Florida
There are all sorts of things that trigger me to write about what I do. Oftentimes, I write about things that I’ve seen people ask about. Each day on Facebook, I see people posting about needing help with issues facing them in their lives. Some need clothing, many need food, others need help with getting furniture for their children, and many are struggling financially and can’t cover their utility bills. Today there was a post from someone looking for a safe place to live with her children. It’s so sad!
