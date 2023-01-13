Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
salineriverchronicle.com
Willie Mae Owens, 1926-2023
Willie Mae Owens, 96, of Warren, passed away January 2, 2023. Born August 1, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Willie Rogers. She moved to Oakland, CA. in 1960. She relocated to Kansas City, KS in 1982, after being transferred by General Motors. She happily retired in 1985, after 18 years of service. She moved back to Arkansas in 2014.
salineriverchronicle.com
Strong Lady Bulldog team defeats Warren
STAR CITY, Ark. – With a depleted roster the Warren Lady Jacks fell to a very talented Star City Lady Bulldog team Friday night 75-13. Facing a program with such a rich tradition and such a well seasoned squad, Friday night’s road trip to Star City was always going to be an uphill task. Warren was missing three starters for various reasons, including injury, but the team still put forth a valiant effort.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three new officers join Warren Police Department
Three new officers were hired during Warren’s Civil Service Commission meeting Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Warren Municipal Courtroom. The Commission, made up of Chairman Phyllis Barnes, Janice Rochell, Nick Callaway, Terry Golden, and Vol Ford voted to hire Johnathan Benjamin Cox, Camry Dewayne Grant, and William Walter-Clark Morgan to join the Warren Police Department. Morgan is already certified and is eligible to enter service immediately.
clevelandcountyherald.com
County Issuing One Can Per Address
Quorum Courts Sets Trash Can Policy; Meetings Moved to Veterans Building. RISON - Residents wanting a second trash can for their weekly trash pick up will have to pay for it on their own after the Cleveland County Quorum Court voted in a new policy Monday night. That policy, as well as changing the quorum court's monthly meeting place to the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building, was decided during the quorum court's first meeting under new County Judge Jimmy Cummings held Monday night at the Veterans Building. While he mentioned the road conditions following last week's heavy rains, Cummings said the biggest issue for the county at the moment is solid waste and he was looking for direction from the quorum court. The county is currently in transition from Get Rid of It, Inc. to Big Smith Waste Services, Inc. Get Rid of It is still in the process of picking up its trash cans from across the county while Big Smith conducted its first trash pick-up last week. In particular, Cummings was asking the quorum court for a written policy regarding the number of trash…
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren FD and BC Rural fire crews battle Saturday grass fire
Firefighters from the Warren Fire Department were assisted by the Bradley County Rural Fire Department Saturday afternoon as they fought a grass fire on McClemore Lane off Hill Rd in the eastern section of town south of Cloverdale. All photos are courtesy of the Bradley County Rural Fire Department.
