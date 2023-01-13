Quorum Courts Sets Trash Can Policy; Meetings Moved to Veterans Building. RISON - Residents wanting a second trash can for their weekly trash pick up will have to pay for it on their own after the Cleveland County Quorum Court voted in a new policy Monday night. That policy, as well as changing the quorum court's monthly meeting place to the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building, was decided during the quorum court's first meeting under new County Judge Jimmy Cummings held Monday night at the Veterans Building. While he mentioned the road conditions following last week's heavy rains, Cummings said the biggest issue for the county at the moment is solid waste and he was looking for direction from the quorum court. The county is currently in transition from Get Rid of It, Inc. to Big Smith Waste Services, Inc. Get Rid of It is still in the process of picking up its trash cans from across the county while Big Smith conducted its first trash pick-up last week. In particular, Cummings was asking the quorum court for a written policy regarding the number of trash…

CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO