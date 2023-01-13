Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects. Our friends over at the Ocala CEP tells more about Elbanworx in the Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
WCJB
Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful (KACB) was rewarded with the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr. Neighborhood Building Grant this past Monday. KACB is creating a program which elects high school students to organize and lead local community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give Gainesville youth a connection to the environment while earning service hours.
WCJB
Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
WCJB
Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
WCJB
UF Chinese Student Association celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music filled the room as the UF Chinese Student Association brought a taste of their culture to their campus. “Tonight we are celebrating the Chinese New Year which is an important time for families to reunite and to gather,” said UF Chinese Student Association president, Ningyu Wu.
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
WCJB
Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’
HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
WCJB
NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida city leaders are opening cold night shelters in preparation for freezing temperatures. Gainesville city officials will keep their cold night shelters open until the night of January 15th. Cold night services will be provided by the Saint Francis House as well as Grace...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
WCJB
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 1/13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Some old favorites and sports here this weekend. The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for the next three weekends. This is the 36th year for the event where a medieval village comes alive with a mix of entertainment, shopping and food. You...
WCJB
Trenton personal trainer partners with local gym to host ‘Lost Cause’ competition
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -‘Fit 4 life fitness’ trainer Dakota Hurst is partnering with the owner of ‘Average Joes Gym’ to hold a weight loss competition called “Lost Cause.”. “The great thing to take away from this is yes there is a cash prize for the...
WCJB
Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
WCJB
OFR rescue a driver and their vehicle after being stuck on train tracks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County Saturday night. While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place. The driver of...
WCJB
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the...
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County left a Live Oak man dead
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after driving into a business in Suwannee County on the Saturday morning. A 57-year-old man from Live Oak was driving through the intersection of US 129 and Duval Street around 3:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that’s when he popped...
WCJB
Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night. The officer found 58 grams...
Comments / 0