WCJB

Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant

WCJB

Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Chinese Student Association celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music filled the room as the UF Chinese Student Association brought a taste of their culture to their campus. “Tonight we are celebrating the Chinese New Year which is an important time for families to reunite and to gather,” said UF Chinese Student Association president, Ningyu Wu.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’

HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 1/13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Some old favorites and sports here this weekend. The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for the next three weekends. This is the 36th year for the event where a medieval village comes alive with a mix of entertainment, shopping and food. You...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Suwannee County left a Live Oak man dead

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after driving into a business in Suwannee County on the Saturday morning. A 57-year-old man from Live Oak was driving through the intersection of US 129 and Duval Street around 3:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that’s when he popped...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

