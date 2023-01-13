Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
msn.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Stellantis CEO says electric vehicle tech costs could mean smaller market for new cars
A month after Stellantis said it would idle its Jeep Cherokee plant, citing electrification expenses, the CEO said the company must control costs.
Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?
We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
notebookcheck.net
Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity
Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Tesla Price Cuts Are 'Right Medicine At The Right Time,' Analyst Says: How Musk's 'Strategic Poker Move' Could Lift EV Maker's Global Sales By 12%-15%
Tesla, Inc. TSLA reduced the prices of its vehicles by about 6.7%-19.7% on Friday. The Tesla Analysts: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $175 price target on Tesla shares. Guggenheim analyst Ronald Jewsikow downgraded Tesla shares from Neutral to Sell and assigned an $89 price target. Tesla...
Lebanon-Express
Tesla Slashes EV Prices In Bid to Boost Sales
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand. The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on some versions of the Model Y SUV, its top seller.
insideevs.com
Chinese EV Startup And CATL May Integrate Batteries Into EV Chassis
According to a recent article by Green Car Reports, Chinese startup Neta Auto has claimed it may get rid of traditional electric vehicle (EV) battery packs and integrate the battery cells right into the EV's chassis. Neta Auto just announced the concept this week and made it clear that it's...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
motor1.com
Polestar exec goes after Toyota for its anti-EV strategy
Toyota is one of the largest and most successful automakers in the world, and Polestar is just an emerging startup selling "niche" cars of the future. However, that didn't stop the EV brand's head of sustainability from targeting Toyota's anti-EV strategy during a recent media event. Fredricka Klaren, an executive...
Jalopnik
Electric Vehicle Sales May Slow Down This Year
The rapid growth of electric vehicle sales in around the globe may begin to slow down in 2023, EV maker Lucid beat its production targets even though it struggled to deliver cars, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doubling down in court over his “funding secured” tweet. All these stories and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, January 13, 2023.
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says
More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday. The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report. Greenpeace…
pv-magazine-usa.com
LG Energy Solution and Hanwha Group partner on battery development
LG Energy Solution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Hanwha Group companies to collaborate on battery manufacturing equipment and battery technologies for energy storage systems (ESS) and for specialty use. The three companies are Hanwha Solutions, owner of Qcells, Hanwha Corporation/Momentum, and Hanwha Aerospace. The new partners will...
Comments / 0