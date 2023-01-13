Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
WCJB
Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’
HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 1/13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Some old favorites and sports here this weekend. The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for the next three weekends. This is the 36th year for the event where a medieval village comes alive with a mix of entertainment, shopping and food. You...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects. Our friends over at the Ocala CEP tells more about Elbanworx in the Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
WCJB
Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Reese, former Florida LB, announces Pac-12 commitment
David Reese is headed out West. The former Florida linebacker announced via Instagram on Sunday that he will use a 6th year of eligibility in 2023 at Cal. Reese spent 5 seasons in Gainesville but announced last month that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-1, 238-pounder played sparingly...
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
WCJB
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
WCJB
UF Chinese Student Association celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music filled the room as the UF Chinese Student Association brought a taste of their culture to their campus. “Tonight we are celebrating the Chinese New Year which is an important time for families to reunite and to gather,” said UF Chinese Student Association president, Ningyu Wu.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
fsunews.com
Remembering Rosewood 100 Years Later
This past week, Jan. 8-14, Floridians, scholars and descendants of survivors from the Rosewood Massacre gathered together in Gainesville to remember and reflect on the 100th-year anniversary. On Jan. 1, 1923, a mob of white men in Levy county began a deadly rampage on the town of Rosewood after responding...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
alachuachronicle.com
Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
WCJB
Gator gymnastics team beats Auburn as Leanne Wong & Trinity Thomas combine for three perfect 10.0′s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When Florida and Auburn met last season, the competition featured four perfect 10.0 scores, two from each team, as the teams tied their meet. On Friday at the O’Connell Center, Gator gymnasts Leanne Wong and Trinity Thomas made sure there wouldn’t be any doubt. Wong...
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
WCJB
Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”. KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give...
WCJB
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
Comments / 0