New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez says one of his top priorities will be the civil rights of children by providing them with legal representation. The Democrat says New Mexico is off the charts when it comes to abuse and neglect and creating a special unit within the attorney general's office could help turn the tide when it comes to one of the root causes of crime.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose father was in jail on a drug charge died under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December and received word that his son, Jakob, died from complications of diabetes. Blodgett says he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says foster parents receive medical training. The sheriff's office in Maricopa County is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child.
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and mirror the men's dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous and said women shouldn't be policed for their fashion choices. Virginia Ramseyer Winter, who leads the University of Missouri's Center for Body Image Research and Policy, said the rules unnecessarily put the focus on the way women look instead of the issues.
Man's death after arrest draws protest near police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man's death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a use-of-force investigation. Memphis police say Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. Police say officers stopped Nichols, who was Black, due to reckless driving.
