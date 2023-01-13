ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive

Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday. “Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly: Who is the best fly tyer in the valley?

The seventh annual Iron Fly Competition is taking place on Feb. 11. Hosted by the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, this fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Youth Division at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt. Adults usually start around 7 p.m., and all participants need to pre-register at http://www.roaringfork.org/events to ensure their spot at this immensely popular event.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Post Independent editor named publisher

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Business Help Desk column: Aiming to meet the needs of our local entrepreneurs

Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Shilo Bartlett, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Mike Mercatoris, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Jillian Sutherland, Downtown Development Authority. Carolyn Tucker, Colorado Workforce Center. It’s been a trying last few years for our local businesses:...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span

According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort

VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sharing voices on a national stage — Glenwood Middle School students present EL Model of Excellence project at national conference in Chicago

Glenwood Springs Middle School seventh-grade student Dayri Roman fought back some tears when telling her story of fleeing gangs in her native Honduras before a room full of educators from around the United States last month. But the audience was supportive, encouraging her and two of her GSMS classmates to...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy