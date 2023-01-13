Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive
Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday. “Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: Who is the best fly tyer in the valley?
The seventh annual Iron Fly Competition is taking place on Feb. 11. Hosted by the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, this fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Youth Division at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt. Adults usually start around 7 p.m., and all participants need to pre-register at http://www.roaringfork.org/events to ensure their spot at this immensely popular event.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post Independent editor named publisher
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Business Help Desk column: Aiming to meet the needs of our local entrepreneurs
Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Shilo Bartlett, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Mike Mercatoris, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Jillian Sutherland, Downtown Development Authority. Carolyn Tucker, Colorado Workforce Center. It’s been a trying last few years for our local businesses:...
Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vallario explains his reasons for ending agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Garfield jail
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said Monday that mounting costs and lack of progress toward building a new jail in Pitkin County led him to sever a courtesy agreement to house Pitkin inmates in the Garfield County Jail. And politics, of course. “I no longer wish to house Pitkin County...
Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span
According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County, Glenwood Springs and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort
VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sharing voices on a national stage — Glenwood Middle School students present EL Model of Excellence project at national conference in Chicago
Glenwood Springs Middle School seventh-grade student Dayri Roman fought back some tears when telling her story of fleeing gangs in her native Honduras before a room full of educators from around the United States last month. But the audience was supportive, encouraging her and two of her GSMS classmates to...
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
