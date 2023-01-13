Read full article on original website
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
Passengers offered vouchers as compensation after a cruise turned into a 'trip from hell' when 'marine growth' was found on the vessel
Passengers were forced to stay on board the ship and miss several stops due to "marine growth" on the ship's hull.
A flight was delayed after passengers were sent pictures of plane crashes via Apple AirDrop, report says
One image sent to passengers on the Tel Aviv-Istanbul flight was of the 2009 Hudson River crash with a caption in Arabic, the Times of Israel reported.
3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023
Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
3 American Airlines pilots say they weren't given enough time to learn new safety protocols. One said it created 'unpracticed anarchy.'
The pilots told Insider they hadn't been given enough time to familiarize themselves with changes to cockpit procedures that took effect on Tuesday.
Passport wait times are down: Here's what to know about getting a US passport
What to know about getting a U.S. passport, from wait times to costs.
AOL Corp
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan.15, 2023. A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reports. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. (AP Photo/Ashish Puri) KATHMANDU,...
Video shows passenger plane that crashed in Nepal flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply. At least 68 reported killed.
Videos on social media show the Yeti Airlines flight turning onto its side just before it hit the ground as it went to land at Pokhara airport.
Salt Lake City International Airport ranked best airport for travel in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport was named the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed. According to a new report […]
Where does Australia's relationship with PNG go next? Less talk about China, more about our neighbour's own merits
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Papua New Guinea last week put the media spotlight on one of Australia’s most important international relationships. Much of the coverage focused on the plans, confirmed by Albanese and his PNG counterpart, James Marape, for a defence treaty between the two countries – and the role this might play in warding off China’s growing engagement in the region. But PNG should not just be seen as important because of China, or the prospect that Australia’s position may be subject to challenge. The relationship deserves focus because of its own intrinsic challenges and opportunities. A land of...
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy.
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report.
China allows Didi to resume signing up new users as tech crackdown eases
Ride-hailing giant Didi received approval to resume new user registration in China, it said Monday, providing more evidence that Beijing's regulatory crackdown on tech giants might be coming to an end.
Shang Juncheng becomes first Chinese man to win a match at the Australian Open in the Open Era
Seventeen-year-old Shang Juncheng made Australian Open history by becoming the first Chinese man to win a match at Melbourne Park in the Open Era.
More than half of US states have cracked down on TikTok access from government devices
More than half of all US states have partially or fully banned TikTok from government devices, according to a CNN analysis, reflecting a wave of recent clampdowns by governors and state agencies targeting the short-form video app.
Davos draws record crowds, but its relevance is fading
For decades, business leaders, billionaires and politicians have gathered in Davos, Switzerland under the banner of forging ties that can help solve global problems.
Close call between 2 planes at New York's JFK airport is under investigation, FAA says
The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is starting a probe into how a commercial airliner taxied in front of a flight that was taking off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.
Opinion: Finally, good news that inspires some hope for climate change
You'd be forgiven for thinking that we live in dark times, writes Don Lincoln. But this week delivered some refreshingly good news: The World Meteorological Organization released a report stating that humanity and all life on Earth dodged a bullet.
