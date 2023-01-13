Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Sparta upends No. 8 Immaculate Heart (PHOTOS)
Ally Sweeney recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Sparta hold off Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-49 at the Zack Latteri Foundation benefit at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Bailey Chapman tallied 15 points while Molly Chapman...
East Brunswick over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Mike Mikulka led four players in double figures with 20 points and East Brunswick used a big fourth quarter to defeat J.P. Stevens 79-74 in East Brunswick. The game was tied at 52 entering the final period before the hosts used a 27-22 advantage in the quarter to pull away and improve to 3-10.
No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy
Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
Boys baskeball: St. John Vianney downs Pioneer Academy
Aiden Ur finished with 15 points to help lead St. John Vianney to a 74-50 win over Pioneer Academy in Holmdel. Connor Howard and Alex Jurado chipped in with seven points while Emanuel Domingo and Deon Jackson also had seven points apiece for St. John Vianney (6-8). Pioneer Academy fell...
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16
No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. LaSalle Academy (R.I.) at Navesink CC, 2. No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Paramus Catholic, 4:30. No. 17 West Essex-Caldwell vs. Morristown-Beard, 2. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-4) at Summit (4-3-5), 6pm. Lakeland (3-4-3) at Wayne Hills (4-7-2), 7pm. Oratory (3-8-1) at Cranford (5-2-2), 8pm. Passaic County Tournament,...
Girls basketball: Shenloogian leads Park Ridge past Westwood
Allie Shenloogian finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five steals as Park Ridge stopped Westwood 41-33 in a varsity benefit game at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Annika Kivisikk tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Abigail McManus had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists...
Bowling: Passaic Tech boys and girls earn matching titles at Passaic County Tournament
The Passaic Tech bowling squads put on a pair of dominant showings on Friday, with the boys and girls teams each taking the respective top spot at the Passaic County Tournament at Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park. John Candelaria led the way for the boys, recording a 720 series highlighted...
Point Pleasant Beach over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls basketball recap
Lauryn Case knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 13 points in Point Pleasant Beach’s 42-24 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Jada Clayton and Erin Frauenheim each added 11 points for Point Pleasant Beach, which raised its record to 10-2. Katherine Hsiao scored...
St. Thomas Aquinas wins four individual titles to repeat as GMC Tournament champs
St. Thomas Aquinas placed five girls in the finals, crowned four individual champions and placed three more girls in third to repeat as the Greater Middlesex Conference champions at the GMC Tournament in Edison on Monday. The Trojans barely snuck by Perth Amboy last season, and even though Perth Amboy...
Chatham boys, girls sweep second consecutive Morris County Tournament
Chatham has been one of the top fencing programs in the state and continues to prove that it is the class of Morris County. The Cougars took home both boys and girls overall team titles for the second consecutive year at the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Randolph High School in Randolph. This also marks the fourth consecutive title for the boys’ team for Chatham.
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic roundup: No. 5 Ramapo, No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s victorious - Boys basketball recap
Wyatt Eglinton Manner and Peyton Seals tallied 15 points apiece to lead Ramapo, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 57-44 victory over DePaul in Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Nathaniel Burleson added 12 points for Ramapo (13-1), who jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Swimming: Seton Hall Prep, Montclair repeat as Essex champs in record-breaking bonanza
It was a monumental day in the water. Six meet records were broken on Monday in Newark at the Essex County Championships that led to a similar set of names finishing the day atop the leaderboards. Seton Hall Prep reeled in the victory on the boys’ side with 345 points,...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored a game-high 15 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 52-20, in Jersey City. Jackson Tindall had 14 points and six rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (9-2), which jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead. Peyton Miller added seven points with six rebounds in the win.
North Star Academy knocks off Millburn - Boys basketball recap
Johnny Mayers recorded 21 points to lead North Star Academy to a 60-50 victory over Millburn in Millburn. Marco Grand Pierre added 11 points for North Star Academy (4-7), who erased a three-point deficit after a 20-12 run in the second quarter. North Star Academy extended its lead to double-digits after outscoring Millburn 29-25 in the second half.
Ice Hockey: Updated group and conference rankings for January 16
Ice Hockey: Toms River South-East vs. Brick - 1/13/23 GROUP & CONFERENCE RANKINGS, JAN. 16. NOTE: These rankings cover games played and reported through Jan. 15. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Keyport - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Hodge led St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Keyport 66-38 in Belmar and move to 12-0. St. Rose (12-0) took control early as it led 38-19 at halftime before outscoring Keyport 28-19 in the second half. Gio Panzini added 13 points while Peter Mauro had 12.
