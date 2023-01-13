Read full article on original website
No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic roundup: No. 5 Ramapo, No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s victorious - Boys basketball recap
Wyatt Eglinton Manner and Peyton Seals tallied 15 points apiece to lead Ramapo, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 57-44 victory over DePaul in Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Nathaniel Burleson added 12 points for Ramapo (13-1), who jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter...
Girls basketball: Sparta upends No. 8 Immaculate Heart (PHOTOS)
Ally Sweeney recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Sparta hold off Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-49 at the Zack Latteri Foundation benefit at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Bailey Chapman tallied 15 points while Molly Chapman...
Giordano twins lead Old Tappan past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Maya Giordano and Layla Giordano combined for 29 points to lead Old Tappan to a 56-46 victory over Chatham in the Zack Latteri Foundation Benefit Games in Hillsdale. Maya Giordano tallied 15 points, while Layla Giordano posted 14 points. Old Tappan and Chatham were tied 21-21 at halftime, but a 19-12 run by Old Tappan in the third quarter allowed them to take control of the game. Old Tappan extended its lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: Westfield stops Union Catholic for 5th straight win
Theo Sica recorded 20 points, three assists and four steals to help lead Westfield to a 62-51 win over Union Catholic in Westfield. Tyshawn Pearson tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while TJ Halloran had 10 points and 10 assists for Westfield (9-4), which won its fifth straight game and eight of its last nine. Shane Sheehan had 10 points and three assists and Zack Epp had 12 points.
Boys basketball: No. 15 Manasquan outlasts Saddle River Day
Darius Adams posted 13 points, and nine rebounds to help Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 38-25 win over Saddle River Day in Manasquan. Saddle River Day (8-3) kept the game close throughout. Manasquan’s Griffin Linstra broked a 31-31 scoreline by connecting on a three-pointer with 1:45 left in the game. Linstra finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Girls basketball: No. 19 Saddle River Day tops Dwight-Englewood for 6th straight win
Cristina Parrella and Faith Williamson each had 19 points to help lift Saddle River Day, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-35 win over Dwight-Englewood in Saddle River. Julianna Almeida tallied 17 points for Saddle River Day (10-2), which won its sixth straight game. Natalia Valdez led...
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
Boys basketball: Harris and Carter lead Roselle to victory over Rahway
Elijah Harris scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to lead Roselle to a 65-52 win over Rahway in Rahway. Zaire Carter joined Harris in double digits with 18 points. Isaiah Gurley led Rahway (2-8) with 14 points, while James Downing and Christian Davis scored nine points...
Bowling: Passaic Tech boys and girls earn matching titles at Passaic County Tournament
The Passaic Tech bowling squads put on a pair of dominant showings on Friday, with the boys and girls teams each taking the respective top spot at the Passaic County Tournament at Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park. John Candelaria led the way for the boys, recording a 720 series highlighted...
East Orange over West Orange - Boys basketball recap
Carlyle Adams scored 12 points in East Orange’s low-scoring 38-19 victory over West Orange in West Orange. East Orange (6-5) used its defensive ability to gain control. It totaled 13 steals in the win, including four from Rashan Sampson. After being tied at the end of the first quarter,...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored a game-high 15 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 52-20, in Jersey City. Jackson Tindall had 14 points and six rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (9-2), which jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead. Peyton Miller added seven points with six rebounds in the win.
Girls basketball: Kot leads Bloomfield past East Orange
Gabrielle Kot stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points to lead Bloomfield to a 54-35 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Ava Barker contributed 10 points in the win for Bloomfield (6-6). Kerla Mathurin led East Orange with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Azire Mistietta contributed eight points in the loss.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Boys baskeball: St. John Vianney downs Pioneer Academy
Aiden Ur finished with 15 points to help lead St. John Vianney to a 74-50 win over Pioneer Academy in Holmdel. Connor Howard and Alex Jurado chipped in with seven points while Emanuel Domingo and Deon Jackson also had seven points apiece for St. John Vianney (6-8). Pioneer Academy fell...
Girls basketball: Shenloogian leads Park Ridge past Westwood
Allie Shenloogian finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five steals as Park Ridge stopped Westwood 41-33 in a varsity benefit game at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Annika Kivisikk tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Abigail McManus had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists...
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Boys basketball: Scire, Old Bridge roll past East Brunswick
Adam Scire led all scorers with 14 points to lead Old Bridge to a 56-39 victory over East Brunswick in East Brunswick. Krish Patel and Noah Balbuena contributed 11 points apiece for Old Bridge (4-8). Matt Mikulka led East Brunswick with 14 points, while Jack Nelson contributed nine in the loss.
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16
No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. LaSalle Academy (R.I.) at Navesink CC, 2. No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Paramus Catholic, 4:30. No. 17 West Essex-Caldwell vs. Morristown-Beard, 2. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-4) at Summit (4-3-5), 6pm. Lakeland (3-4-3) at Wayne Hills (4-7-2), 7pm. Oratory (3-8-1) at Cranford (5-2-2), 8pm. Passaic County Tournament,...
North Star Academy knocks off Millburn - Boys basketball recap
Johnny Mayers recorded 21 points to lead North Star Academy to a 60-50 victory over Millburn in Millburn. Marco Grand Pierre added 11 points for North Star Academy (4-7), who erased a three-point deficit after a 20-12 run in the second quarter. North Star Academy extended its lead to double-digits after outscoring Millburn 29-25 in the second half.
