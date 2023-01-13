ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, NJ

NJ.com

No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap

Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
LINDEN, NJ
Giordano twins lead Old Tappan past Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Maya Giordano and Layla Giordano combined for 29 points to lead Old Tappan to a 56-46 victory over Chatham in the Zack Latteri Foundation Benefit Games in Hillsdale. Maya Giordano tallied 15 points, while Layla Giordano posted 14 points. Old Tappan and Chatham were tied 21-21 at halftime, but a 19-12 run by Old Tappan in the third quarter allowed them to take control of the game. Old Tappan extended its lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Boys basketball: Westfield stops Union Catholic for 5th straight win

Theo Sica recorded 20 points, three assists and four steals to help lead Westfield to a 62-51 win over Union Catholic in Westfield. Tyshawn Pearson tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while TJ Halloran had 10 points and 10 assists for Westfield (9-4), which won its fifth straight game and eight of its last nine. Shane Sheehan had 10 points and three assists and Zack Epp had 12 points.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Boys basketball: No. 15 Manasquan outlasts Saddle River Day

Darius Adams posted 13 points, and nine rebounds to help Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 38-25 win over Saddle River Day in Manasquan. Saddle River Day (8-3) kept the game close throughout. Manasquan’s Griffin Linstra broked a 31-31 scoreline by connecting on a three-pointer with 1:45 left in the game. Linstra finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
MANASQUAN, NJ
East Orange over West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Carlyle Adams scored 12 points in East Orange’s low-scoring 38-19 victory over West Orange in West Orange. East Orange (6-5) used its defensive ability to gain control. It totaled 13 steals in the win, including four from Rashan Sampson. After being tied at the end of the first quarter,...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Girls basketball: Kot leads Bloomfield past East Orange

Gabrielle Kot stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points to lead Bloomfield to a 54-35 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Ava Barker contributed 10 points in the win for Bloomfield (6-6). Kerla Mathurin led East Orange with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Azire Mistietta contributed eight points in the loss.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
Boys baskeball: St. John Vianney downs Pioneer Academy

Aiden Ur finished with 15 points to help lead St. John Vianney to a 74-50 win over Pioneer Academy in Holmdel. Connor Howard and Alex Jurado chipped in with seven points while Emanuel Domingo and Deon Jackson also had seven points apiece for St. John Vianney (6-8). Pioneer Academy fell...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Girls basketball: Shenloogian leads Park Ridge past Westwood

Allie Shenloogian finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five steals as Park Ridge stopped Westwood 41-33 in a varsity benefit game at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Annika Kivisikk tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Abigail McManus had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16

No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. LaSalle Academy (R.I.) at Navesink CC, 2. No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Paramus Catholic, 4:30. No. 17 West Essex-Caldwell vs. Morristown-Beard, 2. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-4) at Summit (4-3-5), 6pm. Lakeland (3-4-3) at Wayne Hills (4-7-2), 7pm. Oratory (3-8-1) at Cranford (5-2-2), 8pm. Passaic County Tournament,...
PARAMUS, NJ
North Star Academy knocks off Millburn - Boys basketball recap

Johnny Mayers recorded 21 points to lead North Star Academy to a 60-50 victory over Millburn in Millburn. Marco Grand Pierre added 11 points for North Star Academy (4-7), who erased a three-point deficit after a 20-12 run in the second quarter. North Star Academy extended its lead to double-digits after outscoring Millburn 29-25 in the second half.
MILLBURN, NJ
