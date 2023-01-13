Jan. 15, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news regarding the death of a prominent lady. “To her host of friends the passing of Mrs. W. J. Matthews at her late home corner of Boone Street and Holston Avenue at 6:50 o’clock Sunday morning brings a poignant consciousness of distinct personal loss. She had been a brave sufferer for more than a year and a half. The catholicon of medical science, the tender solicitude of loved ones, and unremitting nursing surceased her last remaining days. She went away peacefully.”

