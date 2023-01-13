Read full article on original website
VHS students become licensed CNAs
CHURCH HILL— Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester. All of the students were required to take three pre-requisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Sullivan school officials struggling with ESSER project timelines
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling may not be taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean Sullivan County school officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding...
Supper can be special at Libby's Lodge
My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking. I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and...
Local events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A number of local events will be held today and throughout this month to honor the memory and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One of them is the Martin Luther King Unity Program and Walk to be held today at Johnson City’s Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Market St.
Bulls Gap students win national STEM competition
BULLS GAP— Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter, well three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that. BGS eighth grader Hayden Good along with seventh graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by...
UVA Wise and Virginia Tech partner in mining-impacted stream study
WISE – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Virginia Tech are getting into streaming with a National Science Foundation grant to study water quality in Southwest Virginia. The grant brings together researchers at Virginia Tech’s Global Change Center and UVA Wise’s Department of Natural Sciences to...
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Leg kicks lead to Cole victory in Showcase 29 main event
KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole put his best foot forward in a totally different kind of combat sport. Cole, the wrestling coach at Eastside (Va.) High School and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been featured on the Ultimate Fighter, won Saturday’s K1 kickboxing main event at Showcase 29 at MeadowView Resort Conference Convention Center.
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 15
Jan. 15, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news regarding the death of a prominent lady. “To her host of friends the passing of Mrs. W. J. Matthews at her late home corner of Boone Street and Holston Avenue at 6:50 o’clock Sunday morning brings a poignant consciousness of distinct personal loss. She had been a brave sufferer for more than a year and a half. The catholicon of medical science, the tender solicitude of loved ones, and unremitting nursing surceased her last remaining days. She went away peacefully.”
Towering presence: 7-foot DI prospect Ramsey making mark in senior season at Abingdon
ABINGDON — It’s not hard to spot Evan Ramsey on the basketball court. Inconspicuous the 7-foot Abingdon senior most definitely is not.
Hawkins County Health Department to host Naloxone training next week
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes next week for community members. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The training will teach individuals how to use naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
Three boys, one girl earn titles for Science Hill at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl
Science Hill had six boys reach the finals and three earn championships in their weight classes at Saturday’s 23rd annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl. Devon Medina, one of four Science Hill seniors to reach the finals, repeated as 195-pound champion of the home wrestling meet with an exciting sudden victory over Bryce Gadson from Cox Mill (N.C.) High School.
Watauga Lake cleanup set for Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will be including a cleanup of Watauga Lake by volunteers as part of the month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. Once again, the cleanup series will be kicked off with the Watauga Lake cleanup,...
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during...
Local Rogersville business owner places family-owned restaurant for sale
ROGERSVILLE— Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant located in downtown Rogersville, which has been a part of the community for over 30 years, has been placed for sale. Still, the owner hopes the next owner continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
Roundup: Gate City earns Mountain 7 sweep of Lee
BEN HUR — Gunner Garrett and the Gate City Blue Devils had too much firepower for host Lee High on Friday night. Garrett pumped in 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in leading the Blue Devils to a 76-60 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory.
ETSU women lose two starters, fall to 0-3 in SoCon
Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford was too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome. The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory over ETSU on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Childress reminisces about the night he got 42 for ETSU
When Jordan King scored 42 points for East Tennessee State earlier this week, it brought a smile to the face of one former Bucs player. When Dimeco Childress heard about King’s performance against The Citadel, it caused him to reminisce about the time he threw down 42 of his own on Western Carolina almost 21 year ago.
